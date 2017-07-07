POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Alternative to Club Holiday, 4.5 miles with Diana W. Meet at Co-op Albert Parade 10am. Frequent buses 1 and 1A, finish at 12.30pm. Hilly, leader offers refreshments at end. Or, Harbour Stroll. with Thelma. Meet at Cinema Crumbles retail park 10.15am, bus 99, 9.43am stand E. Cornfield Road to Asda bus stop. Leader at start. On Sunday, A Walk on the Downs, 9 miles with Angela. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts at d rec car park just past railway station 10.15am. Catch train at 9.29am to Glynde Railway Station, arrive 9.49am return 3.29pm. GR 457088. Dry lunch Alciston Church. One steep hill up, one down, one stile. Short walk on road.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by Polegate Twinning Association. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: The windmill will be open on Sunday July 9 and then on Sunday July 23 for our Music Day with Con Brio. On both days the opening hours are 2pm to 5pm. The mill is not open every Sunday, just on special days.

