POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by Polegate Residents. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, To the Church on the Hill, 5 miles, 14 stiles, with Diana G. Meet at Horam car park 10.15am bus 51 at 9.23am Terminus Road stand H. Optional café at finish. Or a Turn Around the Windmills, 8 miles with Naomi and Pete. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmills car park at 10am, GR 303134 map 122, public house option. On Sunday, 10 miles with Bob B, Looking for Guest Petts. Meet at Hastings Country Park car park next to Fairlight Church at 10am. GR 860116 dry lunch. Hills a few stiles.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Open on Sunday July 23 for our Music Day with Con Brio. The opening hours are 2pm to 5pm. The mill is not open every Sunday, just on special days.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.