POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

LOCAL HISTORY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet today, Friday, when our speaker is Chris McCooey on Scandels Sensational and Sad. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm at St Johns Church Hall, High Street.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Three Sisters and Two Brothers, 4 miles with Sue W and John C. Meet at East Dean car park at 10am, bus 12X, 9.33am Terminus Road stand J. Refreshments at Birling Gap at the end. Or, Seafront Stroll, 2 miles with Joan W. Meet at Bedes School 10.20am. Bus 3A, 10.10am Terminus Road stand M to Bedes School. Bedes to Western View Wish Tower and return. Leader at start. On Sunday, The Delights of Herstmonceux, 8.5 miles with Graham T. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts at Herstmoncex car park, behind Woolpack Inn, 10.15am GR 634126. Some stiles, easy walking.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate community Centre is hosted by Centre Fund Raising. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

BOWLS CLUB: Are holding a barbecue tomorrow, Saturday. Please see notice board at Polegate Community Centre for more details or contact Pat Payne on 489687.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open on Sunday for our Music Day with Con Brio. The opening hours are 2pm to 5pm. The mill is not open every Sunday, just on special days.

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

EVENING WALK: On Wednesday, Ringwood and Birling, 5 miles with Esther and John. Meet at East Dean car park 6.30pm, GR 557978, bus12.

POLEGATE TOWN COUNCIL: Are offering more training on Heart Start on Thursday evening at 7pm in the Council Chambers at Polegate Town Hall.

POLEGATE DRAMA: Tickets now on sale at Archers Estate Agents, High Street, Polegate for Polegate Dramas Summer offering of Gosforths Fete and Tram Track Tragedy which takes place on Thursday to Saturday, August 3 to 5. Tickets £8 available online from www.polegatedramagroup.com. Tablets will be laid out cabaret style so please bring your own food and drink.

