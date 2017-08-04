POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WANTED: Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. Volunteer from 10am to noon Friday mornings at the Polegate Community Centre to help serve coffees at our Craft Group. For further information please call Toni on 01323 488703/07564368772 or Loretta on 07580469300.

SPA VALLEY TRAINS: Real ale and cider bar on Kate. Late trains on Friday and Saturday nights. Brake van rides along the Ashurst spur at Groombridge. Curry Express today, Friday, fish and chip supper tomorrow, Saturday. Driver for a fiver or a tenner. Cab rides. Booking essential. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk in |July and save 25 percent before the end of July.

WALK: On Wednesday evening, Up the Downs, 5 miles with Esther and John. Meet at Bedes School, foot of Beachy Head 6.30pm GR 600972.

WRITING CLASS: Anyone interested in writing? There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.com

