POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WANTED: Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. Volunteer from 10am to noon Friday mornings at the Polegate Community Centre to help serve coffees at our Craft Group. For further information please call Toni on 01323 488703/07564368772 or Loretta on 07580469300.

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY: Ales on Rails and fish and chip supper tomorrow, Saturday. Booking essential. 20th birthday events taking place tomorrow, Saturday, until Monday. Special events taking place, see website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Bexhill Promenade 5 miles with Margaret D. Meet at Little Common roundabout 10am GR 714079, bus 99, 9.23am Cornfield Road. Return buses every 20 minutes. Or East Dean, Friston and Jevington circular, 8 miles with Liz F. Meet at East Dean village car park at 9.45am GR 557977. Public house option. Regular bus 12 at start. On Sunday, East Dean Circular, 10 miles with Liz W. Meet at East Dean car park at 10am GR 557978 bus 12, 9.46am Terminus Road to East Dean arrive 9.57am, dry lunch.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by the Conservatives. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: Held at Polegate Community Centre Committee Room 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway, at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway. Every Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.com

EVENING WALK: On Wednesday, A Beacon to America, 5 miles with Irenee H. Meet at Firle Beacon car park 6.30pm GR 468059. One long hill.

