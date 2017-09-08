POLEGATE WINDMILL: Will be open between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday. Guided tours and refreshments will be available. Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

SPA VALLEY: Please note that due to a private function, Paddington Bear will not be visiting the railway tomorrow, Saturday. Please see website www.spavalleyrailway.co.ukl for more details.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by Polegate Drama Group. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Head for the Golf Course, 5 miles with Irene H. Meet at the Cuckmere Inn car park 10am, bus 12X, 9.33am Terminus Road stand J. One hill plus undulations and a few stiles. Or, Good Four Legs Bad, 8 miles with Geraldine. Meet at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill , Willingdon 9.30am GR 586025. Public house option. Woods, hills and views. Buses available to Willingdon, Church Street, then a short walk to start. On Sunday, 1066 Country Walk to Herstmonceaux Castle, 9.5 miles with John and Marion. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts at car park behind the Woolpack pub Herstmonceux 10am. GR 634125. Mostly footpath, 16 stiles.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: Held at Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway, William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway every Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

MENS SOCIETY: Next meet on Monday when our speaker is Rev Chris Spinks. Tea from 2.30pm, meeting starts at 3pm at St Johns Church, High Street.

WANTED: Photos of Wilhemina Brodie Hall and of a house known as The Gore. Please contact Maureen on 485971 or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.