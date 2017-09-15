POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

DID YOU KNOW: That articles sent to the local newspapers for inclusion each week are sent to an editor who then decides on how the newspaper is made up each week. Contributors have a deadline date each week to send in reports one week in advance of publication date. Anything sent after that date, has to be kept over for the following week. So anything with a specific date if sent in late, is often not included in my column, but put in the newspaper wherever they have spaces. So if your articles do not appear when you think they should be, complaints should be sent to the newspaper concerned and not to contributors who give up their time in order to send off the articles on your behalf. This is the reason why I ask contributions to be send to me two weeks in advance, as I have to send my copy in one week in advance of publication date. As we are no longer paid for our contributions, doing this as a charitable act, there is a limit as to how many complaints one can tolerate before giving up altogether.

PAMPER/PSYCHIC NIGHT: Today, Friday, with Polegate Conservatives. Held at the Henry Twine Hall, Polegate Community Centre, at 7.30pm.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by the Social Section. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon. all welcome.

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet today, Friday, when our speaker is Kevin Gordon on Early Railways in Sussex. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm. All welcome.

SPA VALLEY: September. Murder Mystery Train with fish and chip supper on the evening of tomorrow, Saturday. Booking essential, see website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Shinewater Park, 2.25 miles with Jennie C. Meet at Shinewater Park entrance 10.10am bus 1 at 9.38am Terminus Road Stand C to Shinewater Park, Larkspur Drive. Bring a drink, leader at start. Or, Old and New For the Link, 5 miles with Pat B. Meet at Sidley car park opposite Lidl 10.50am bus 98, 9.38am Terminus Road stop H. Refreshment stops on route and at finish. On Sunday, Aerials and a Bridge, 8 miles with Jan S. Meet at Mill Road car park behind Fire Station, Heathfield 10.45am GR 578213. Bus 51, 9.40am Terminus Road Stand H to Heathfield High Street. Dry lunch, leader at start.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway, every Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

NEXT MEETING: Of Upperton Guild of Friendship takes place on Monday when our speaker is Deirdre Dean on the work of the Eastbourne Blind Society. Meeting starts at 2.15pm.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Box office opens on Monday at Archer and Partners for the production of Cheshire Cats by Gail Young in October. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

ANYONE INTERESTED: In writing for pleasure? There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

WANTED: Photos of Wilhelmina Brodie Hall, daughter of Dr David Hall and Anna Brodie. Also photos of her sister Anna Brodie Hall who married the Rev Thomas Prince Hill at St Maryus Church, Eastbourne. Anna was born in 1835 and Wilhelmina in 1845. Any photos of this family or where they lived would be appreciated for for a research project on this family. Her aunts were Anne and Lydia Brodie. Please reply to Maureen Copping telephone 485971 or email maureeencopping@yahoo.co.uk

