POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by the Building Fund. Home made produce, jigsaws, books and bric-a-brac. All welcome in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre, 54 Windsor Way from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Up and Down and Beyond the Gap, 5 miles with Janet and Ted. Meet at East Dean Car Park 10am. Bus 12X, 9.33am Terminus Road Stand J or Gildredge Road. Refreshment break at Birling Gap. Downland walking no stiles. Or, Punnetts Town Circular, 8 miles with Jim B. Meet at Punnetts Town Village car park 9.45am GR 619205. On Sunday, The Barcombes to Lavender Line Circular, 9.25 miles with Pat B. Meet at the Avenue 9.30am, walk starts at Barcombe Mills car park 10.15am, GR 433146. Lunch at Isfield Railway Station. Café on site.

WINDSOR CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, entertainment is provided by Miss Sammy J. Members only. 54 Windsor Way, Polegate.

SPA VALLEY: Tomorrow, Saturday, afternoon tea train. Sunday, High Weald Belle Sunday Lunch. Booking essential, see website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1 pm. All welcome.

CLOSING DATE: The closing date for the Mayor’s Art and Photography Competition is September 19 for the under 16s.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway every Sunday 2pm to 5 pm.

BLANKET TESTING: Electric blanket testing by the Fire and Rescue Service on Monday from 2pm to 4pm at St Johns Church, and from 10am to noon at Eastbourne Fire Station, or on Tuesday from 10am to noon at Hailsham Fire Station.

MEN’S SOCIETY: Meet at St Johns Church, High Street on Monday when our talk is on the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance. Tea from 2.30pm, meeting at 3pm.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Box offices now open at Archer and Partners for the production of Cheshire Cats by Gail Young in October. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

ANYONE INTERESTED: In writing for pleasure? There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council car park every Wednesday, 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

