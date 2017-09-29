POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

DID YOU KNOW: That articles sent to the local newspapers for inclusion each week. Are sent to an editor who then decides on how the newspaper is made up each week. Contributors have a deadline date each week to send in reports one week in advance of publication date. As this news diary page runs from Friday of one week, to Thursday. Any reports received after the report has been sent off, will be kept over for the following week. So anything with a specific date if sent in late, is often not included in my column, but put in the newspaper wherever they have spaces. So if your articles do not appear when you think they should be, complaints should be sent to the newspaper concerned, and not to contributors who give up their time in order to send off the articles on your behalf. This is the reason why I ask contributions to be send to me two weeks in advance, as I have to send my copy in one week in advance of publication date. As we are no longer paid for our contributions, doing this as a charitable act, there is a limit as to how many complaints one can tolerate before giving up altogether.

THE CLOSING DATE: For the Mayor’s Art and Photography Competition is today, Friday, for the under 16s.

POLEGATE WI: Are holding their last produce stall tomorrow, Saturday, outside Polegate Railway Station from 9.30am to noon.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by Polegate Sketching and Painting Group. All welcome in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to noon.

ART CLASS EXHIBITION: By Polegate Sketching and Painting Group is in the Henry Twine Hall, at Polegate Community Centre, from 9am to 12.30pm. All welcome.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Field, Promenade and Park, 2 miles with Catherine R. Meet at Seaside Dental Practice bus stop, Seaside. Bus no’s, 1, 1A and Loop pass Tesco. Or, Looking Down on Hastings, 5 miles with Mary B. Meet at Hastings Railway Station 10.45am, bus 99, 9.23am from Cornfield Road, picnic lunch. On Sunday, A Wealden Walk to Bewl You Over, 7.75 miles with Pat B. Meet at car park next to the Greyhound Pub, Wadhurst, or Washwell Lane. Walk starts 10.15am.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: Held at Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway every Sunday, 2pm to 5pm.

SPA VALLEY: Weekend with Thomas tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. Fish and chip lunch on Thursday on the High Weald Belle. Join the train at Tunbridge Wells West Station at 12.45pm, the train will depart at 1pm to Groombridge and return at 2pm. Booking essential. See website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: The last opportunity to have a guided tour of the Mill this year will be on Sunday October 8 between 2pm and 5pm. Refreshments will be available and admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children. On the following Sunday, October 15, there will be a talk by Peter Hill of the Sussex Mills Society entitled Fifty Years of Sussex Mills at 3pm. There is no charge for admission but donations would be appreciated.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Box offices now open at Archer and Partners for the production of Cheshire Cats by Gail Young in October. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

ANYONE INTERESTED: In writing for pleasure? There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co