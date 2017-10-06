POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by Wine and Social Club. All welcome in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to noon. As well as refreshments there will be some wine tasting, cakes teas and coffees..

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, It’s Blackberry Time Again, 4.5 miles with Graham T. Meet at Rectory Close, East Hoathly car park at 10am. GR 5119161. Bus 54 at 9.08am at top of Gildredge Road. Refreshments at Blackberry Farm. Leader joins bus at Church Street. Or, Rubbling Around Rathfinney, 8 miles with Doris and Gavin. Walk starts at High and Over car park near Alfriston. 9.45am, GR 509011. Public house option. On Sunday, 1066 and All That, 10.5 miles with Peter D. Meet at The Avenue 9.30am, walk starts at Catsfield village car park at 10.15am. GR 725136, dry lunch. Fields and woods. Leader at start.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway, William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway every Sunday, 2pm to 5pm.

SPA VALLEY: Weekend with Thomas tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. Booking essential, see website for full details. All can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: The last opportunity to have a guided tour of the Mill this year will be on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm. Refreshments will be available and admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children. On the following Sunday, October 15, there will be a talk by Peter Hill of the Sussex Mills Society entitled Fifty Years of Sussex Mills at 3pm.There is no charge for admission but donations would be appreciated.

MEN’S SOCIETY: Meeting of the Men’s Society on Monday when our speaker is Graham Horshell on Matthew 25. Tea from 2.30pm, meeting starts at 3pm at St Johns Church, High Street.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Box offices now open at Archer and Partners for the production of Cheshire Cats by Gail Young in October. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Polegate Residents Association meet on the first Tuesday every month, at St Johns Church Hall. We serve tea and coffee, have a raffle and play a couple of games of Bingo. If you would like to join us our membership is £3 per household. Please contact Gill Wright on 487630 for more details.

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASSES: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: In Polegate. The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council Car Park every Wednesday 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

COFFEE MORNING: Held on the second Friday of the month at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, Polegate from 10am to 11.30am. All welcome.