POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

CRAFT GROUP: Friday Craft Group at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, drink tea and coffee.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by Kit Wilson. All welcome from 10am to noon.

SPA VALLEY: All meal trains must be booked in advance. Afternoon tea tomorrow, Saturday, day evening dining train. Sunday lunch, CAMRA beer and cider week end and diesel festival on Friday October 20 to 22. Booking essential, see website for full details. All meals can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

QUIZ NIGHT: Today, Friday, at the Fisherman’s Club, Eastbourne, in aid of Eastbourne and South Wealden Multiple Sclerosis Society. To book a table contact Toni Morgan on 488703.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hampden Park, 2.5 miles with Marjorie W. Meet at the Park café 10.15am. Bus 1A, 9.42am Gildredge Road, or Loop at 9.55am to Park Avenue. Coffee at St Wilfrids Hospice, leader at Hampden Park café. Or, Buckle to Cuckmere, 5 miles with Dympna and Chris D. Meet at the Buckle car park, Seaford at at 10.15am GR 469997. Bus 12A Gildredge Road to Hill Rise, walk starts at finish at Cuckmere Inn. On Sunday, Around Alfriston, 8.5 miles with Bob J. Meet at the Cuckmere Inn car park 10am, bus 12 or 12A Gildredge Road to Cuckmere Inn, dry lunch.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

TRAINS: Running at Little Oaks Miniature Railway at the William Daly Recreation Grounds. Have a ride on a miniature railway every Sunday 2pm to 5pm.

POLEGATE WINDMILL: On Sunday there will be a talk by Peter Hill of the Sussex Mills Society entitled Fifty Years of Sussex Mills at 3pm. There is no charge for admission but donations would be appreciated.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Box offices now open at Archer and Partners for the production of Cheshire Cats by Gail Young from October 25 to 28 at Polegate Community Centre. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegate dramagroup.com

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council car park every Wednesday 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

WI: Polegate Sundowners WI meeting on Thursday will be out AGM followed by a quiz. All welcome in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre from 7.30pm.

COFFEE MORNING: On the second Friday of the month at St Johns Church Hall, High Street, from 10am to 11.30am. All welcome.