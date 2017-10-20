POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, drink tea and coffee.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Autumn Trails and Downland Views, 5 miles with Colin W. Meet at Exceat Visitor Centre 10am, bus 12X at 9. 33am, either from Gildredge Road or Terminus Road stand JH. Or, Finding Egypt, 8.5 miles with Jenny and Barry. Walk starts at Herstmonceux Village car park adjacent to Woolpack Pub at 9.45am, GR 634125. Public house option, plus 10 stiles. On Sunday, East Hoathly to Framfield, 8.5 miles with John and Marion. Meet at the Avenue at 9.30am, walk starts at East Hoathly car park 10am, GR 519161. Field and woodland paths and stiles.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, is hosted by Polegate Residents Association. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

TWINNING BARN DANCE: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the Henry Twine Hall from 5pm to 10.30pm.

PHOTOS: Looking for a photo of Wilhelmina Brodie Hall who lived for a time in Eastbourne from 1845-1939 and her older sister Anna Brodie Hall was born in 1835. In 1869 Anna married Reverend Thomas Prince Hill, at St Mary’s Church, Eastbourne. Anna died on 12 January 1924 in Eastbourne aged 88. I am looking for photos and info on both of them. I would like to know if they attended school, or were they tutored at home? Did she attend her sisters wedding? Please reply to Maureen on 485971 or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

SPA VALLEY: CAMRA beer and cider week end and diesel festival today, Friday, to Sunday. Thursday, fish and chip lunch. Saturday October 28, Ales on Rails including fish and chip supper. Booking essential, see website for full details. All meals can be booked on line at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

DRAMA GROUP: Polegate Drama Group show Cheshire Cate by Gail Young takes place on Wednesday October 28 to Saturday October 31. Box offices now open at Archer and Partners. Telephone 483348 or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

MENS SOCIETY: Next meet on Monday when our speaker is David Pearce on Natural England - Coastal Path. Tea at 2.30pm, meeting starts at 3pm at St Johns Church, High Street.

LOCAL HISTORY: Eastbourne Local History Society meet on Tuesday at 2pm. Our speaker is John Bishop with Eastbourne Images on cine film. Meetings are held at All Souls Church Hall, Wellesley Road, Eastbourne. Doors open at 1.45pm. Visitors welcome at £2 each.

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council car park every Wednesday from 1.15pm to 2.45pm.