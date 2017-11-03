POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: Meetings are held at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, drink tea and coffee.

LOOKING FOR A PHOTO: Of Wilhelmina Brodie Hall who lived for a time in Eastbourne from 1845-1939 and her older sister Anna Brodie Hall was born in 1835. In 1869 Anna married Reverend Thomas Prince Hill, at St Mary’s Church, Eastbourne. Anna died on 12 January 1924 in Eastbourne aged 88. I am looking for photos and info on both of them. I would like to know if they attended school, or were they tutored at home? Did she attend her sisters wedding? Please reply to Maureen on 485971 or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

COFFEE MORNING: And Fair tomorrow, Saturday, hosted by the MS Society. All welcome in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to noon. If any organisation would like a free table please call me, Toni, on 488703. More info on this organisation on 07580469300.

COFFEE AND CHAT: On the first and third Thursday of each month at Queensmead Residential Care Home, Victoria Road from 10.30am to midday. Tea, coffee, cake and chat. All welcome. More info from Rebecca or Jan on 487931.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, include Coast and Countryside 5 miles with Pauline S. Meet at South Way, Newhaven at 10am, bus 12, 9.13am Terminus Road, Stand J. One fairly steep climb and three stiles. Or, Back to the Café, 8 miles with Lucie. Meet at Roedean Café car park at 10am, GR 344032. Regular bus 12 stops nearby. On Sunday, No Fireworks, Mud Maybe, Figure of Eight, 4 miles with Graham T. Meet at Terminus Road, Stand H, bus 51 at 9.30am to Cherry Tree Court, Horam, walk starts at 10.45am from Horam car park. Dry lunch or café nearby. Afternoon walk starts at 1.30pm, 3.5 miles. Lots of level walking and several stiles.

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY: No trains running in November, whilst we prepare for the Santa Specials. The stations and area will be decorated for the festive season. We re open on Saturday December 2 with a Murder Mystery evening. Booking on Santa Specials is essential. See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

VACANCIES: In an art class at, St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: On Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council Car Park every Wednesday 1.15pm to 2.45pm.