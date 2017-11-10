POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, drink tea and coffee.

PSYCHIC EVENING: Today, Friday, at Polegate Community Centre, in the Henry Twine Hall from 7.30pm. Entrance fee is £5 to include a free drink. Run by Polegate Conservatives. More info about our events from Diane Fenton on 484954.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, we will hold our usual service at the Polegate Recreation Ground, Wannock Road meeting there at 10.30am. A short service will start at 10.50am followed by a two minutes silence. Royal British Legion Polegate Branch.

We are also looking for people for collecting Poppy Appeal tomorrow, Saturday. Please telephone Jennie on 489486 or pop in at the Royal British Legion club in Victoria Road. If you are looking to become a member of the Royal British Legion Club, you do not have to have been a member of the armed forces to join us. We are he only Royal British Legion Social club in the area. We are open daily from 11am to 11pm. We are the only venue with free entertainment every Saturday night. Tomorrow the entertainment is by Justine. Our facilities include two snooker tables and a pool table, wide screen televisions and a games machine. Weekly we have three risers with prizes and regular raffles and Bingo on Sunday evenings. Pop in at Victoria Road club house and meet our friendly members.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hankham Circular, 5 miles with Pat and Richard. Meet at Pevensey car park 10am GR 646049, bus 99, 9.23am Cornfield Road to North End Wallsend Road and walk to start. Level walk with refreshments at Chilley Farm. Or, East Dean Circular, 2.5 miles with Jennie C. Meet at East Dean Car Park at 10am, bus 112A, 9.43am Terminus Road stand J to East Dean. One hill, bring drink. Leader at start. On Sunday, Red, White or Rose, 10 miles with Bob B. Meet at Saltdean Lido car park GR 381021. Bus 12, walk starts at 10 am. Hills and a few stiles.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

ON SUNDAY: The British Legion will be meeting at their club in Victoria Road from 9.30am for the march to St Johns Church, High Street at 10am. Following the service everyone is welcome back to our club for nibbles and live entertainment by Richard Radcliffe. This is one of our open days, so you do not have to be a member to enter the club, as everyone is welcome.

MEN’S SOCIETY: At the meeting on Monday our speaker is Eric Retallick on Missionary Aviation Fellowship. Tea from 2.30pm, meeting starts at 3pm in St Johns Church Hall.

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING FOR PLEASURE: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council Car Park every Wednesday 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

COFFEE AND CHAT: On the first and third Thursday of each month at Queensmead Residential Care Home, Victoria Road from 10.30am to midday. Tea, coffee, cake and chat. All welcome. More info from Rebecca or Jan on 487931.

TICKETS: For Polegate Drama Group Pantomime are on sale on November 14 for Beauty and the Beast from Archers Estate Agents, High Street.

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society next meet on Friday November 17 when our speaker is Heather Woodward on Sir Winston Churchill and Chartwell. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm in St Johns Church Hall, High Street. Visitors welcome.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday November 18 at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Street, Eastbourne from 10am to noon. Start your Christmas shopping early at the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital Christmas Coffee Morning.