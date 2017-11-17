POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: Meet at Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge . Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, drink tea and coffee.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: If you are looking to become a member of the Royal British Legion Club, you do not have to have been a member of the armed forces to join us. We are he only Royal British Legion Social club in the area. We are open daily from 11am to 11pm. We are the only venue with free entertainment every Saturday night. Our facilities include two snooker tables and a pool table, wide screen televisions and a games machine. Weekly we have three risers with prizes and regular raffles and Bingo on Sunday evenings. Pop in at Victoria Road Club house, Polegate and meet our friendly members.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by Polegate Twinning. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

WALK: On Sunday, A Three Deans Walk, 10.75 miles with John and Marion. Meet at the Avenue 9.30am, walk starts at 10.10am at car park by Saltdean Lido, Saltdean Road off A259. GR 381020.

WINE AND SOCIAL CLUB: Polegate Wine and Social Club next meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 7.30pm in the lounge. If you would like a copy of our programme please contact Shirley Hannam on488035.

VACANCIES: In an art class at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place. There is also an evening class at the same venue from 7.45pm to 10pm. Email catriona@catrionamillar.com

WRITING CLASS: There is a class on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads from 7.30pm. Contact Roddy 07758367479 or email roddy.phillips@btinterenet.co

MOBILE BANK: The Nat West Mobile Bank will call at Polegate Town Council Car Park every Wednesday 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

COFFEE AND CHAT: On the first and third Thursday of each month at Queensmead Residential Care Home, Victoria Road from 10.30am to midday. Tea, coffee, cake and chat. All welcome. More info from Rebecca or Jan on 487931.

TICKETS: FOR Polegate Drama Group Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast from January 13 to 21 are on sale now from Archers Estate Agents, High Street.

THANK YOU: For the empty jam jars and fruit donated at Polegate Community Centre Office over the year. We have been making chutney and marmalade in aid of our centres funds. Many thanks from tasty treats.

WANTED INFO ON: The funeral service of VAD nurse Mary Hodges who was nursing in the isolation hospital in Blackwater Road, Eastbourne. She died in 1917. She had her requiem mass at Our Lady of Ransome Church on 24 June 1917, afterwards her coffin was taken to Ocklynge Cemetery in a procession led by the band of the 13th Hussars. The last post was sounded over the grave and the final salute was fired by men from Command Depot. I would like to know if this was standard procedure for nurses who died. Did she come from Eastbourne? Please reply to Maureen on 485971 or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

LOCAL HISTORY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society next meet today, Friday, when our speaker is Heather Woodward on Sir Winston Churchill and Chartwell. Doors open at 6.30pm. Meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm in St Johns Church Hall. Visitors welcome.

SPA VALLEY RAILWAY: No trains running in November, whilst be prepare for the Santa Specials. The stations and area will be decorated for the festive season. We re open again on Saturday December 2 with a Murder Mystery evening. Booking on Santa Specials is essential. Afternoon tea on December 2, 9 and 22. See website for full details www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715.

BRIDGE CLUB: The Downs Bridge Club are holding some lessons on how we play at Polegate Community Centre. Please contact Jeremy Stone on 844651 for more info.