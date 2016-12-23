CAROL SINGING: The Ringmer Support Group for St Peter & St James Hospice will be singing carols outside Ringmer shops on Christmas Eve from 10am for about an hour - all welcome to join us.

ST MARY’S: On Christmas Eve, our Crib Service takes place at the earlier time of 4pm. All ages are warmly welcome to celebrate the greatest story ever told at this lively event. Come as a shepherd, an Angel, a king or wise man, Mary, Joseph, a donkey, a camel.... Be a part of the Nativity story as we sing some of our favourite songs and welcome back the travelling cribs to place the baby Jesus into the manger. The Midnight Eucharist takes place at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve as we prepare for the arrival of Jesus. On Christmas Day, the family Friendly Eucharist will take place at 10am and be a traditional service with Communion. Revd Beth and Ian McCleave, and the Revd Lucy Hollingsworth all send their warmest wishes for a joyous Christmas and a blessed and peaceful 2017. With blessings to all in the parish of RIngmer.

FOOTBALL & SOCIAL CLUB: There are no fixtures this Saturday for any of the teams and the firsts are away to St Francis Rangers on Tuesday 27th in a SCFL fixture with a 7.30pm kick-off time. The firsts are then at home to Saltdean on the 2nd January with an 11.00am kick-off at The Caburn. The Club is open as usual over the festive period, this evening, Friday is the Christmas Draw and Christmas Eve we are open from 12.00 noon until late. On Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day we are open only between 12.00 and 2.00pm. On all other days usual opening times apply. On New Year’s Eve the Club will be open from 12.00 noon until late and we have a live band, The Guvnors, to help us see in the New Year. There is no charge for members but a small charge of £5.00 will apply to guests and non-members over 16 to this family friendly event. The senior members post Christmas party is on Monday afternoon, 9th January. There will be an EGM on Tuesday 10th January 2017, registration at 7.30pm for an 8.00pm start, to bring Club Members up to date on progress with the proposed relocation. Members are requested to attend, if possible, and to ensure that their memberships are up-to-date. Finally The Club would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and a Prosperous and Healthy 2017.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday 14th December, the result of the duplicate pairs played was 1st, Deirdre Booth & Tony Wing; 2nd, Lesley Durrant & David Warner; 3rd, Carol Holloway & Hazel North. The club next meets in the St. Mary’s room of the village hall on Wednesday 4th January at 7.30 pm. Contact 814220.

ST PETER & ST JAMES HOSPICE: The Ringmer support group annual meeting takes place at Ringmer Village Hall on Monday 2nd January at 7.30pm. All those interested in supporting the important and much valued work of St Peter & St James Hospice are welcome, and a member of the hospice fundraising team will attend, to give a report on recent developments, and to answer any questions

MU: Our annual Christmas lunch was held on Thursday 15th December and 19 members sat down to a delicious meal, complete with crackers, party hats and entertainment. The wide variety of food was all provided by the members and everyone had a very happy time. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday 17th January at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church Room. This will be our Annual Meeting and Eucharist. Please do join us at this meeting or at any of the others throughout the year – we meet on the third Tuesday of the month. Contact Anne Stamper (01273 812316) for more details.

AND FINALLY: Thank you to all the contributors to this column throughout the year. You make the community function by letting us all know what you doing. Thank you also to those who read this, especially those from outside the village. May I wish you all a Happy Christmas and a Peaceful New Year

