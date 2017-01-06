ST MARY’S: As we start the calendar year at St Mary’s we are still celebrating the Christmas Season with Epiphany falling on Sunday. Also known as Three Kings Day, the day according to the gospel that The Magi following the star finally reached the stable and found the baby Jesus. Services take place at 8am, 10am and 6.30pm. On Sunday January 15, the next Families Tea-Time Service takes place at 4pm in church. This short and simple service includes a popular bible story, songs and craft, all followed by some drinks and snacks. Families of all ages welcome.

COUNTRY MARKET: The country market re-opens on Tuesday in the village hall from 10am to 11am. The usual selection of goods will be on offer; please remember that everything is home grown, homemade or hand crafted. We look forward to seeing our regular customers again and would love to meet some new ones. If anyone is interested in cooking for the market, Sue, our manager, would love to hear from you. Please call in on any Tuesday morning or phone 01273 812394.

COFFEE MORNING: Don’t forget there’s a coffee morning every Wednesday morning from 10am to noon at the village hall in the Rogers Room. Organised by St Mary’s Church, this is not a fund raising event, but any money taken, after expenses, goes to St Peter and St James Hospice. That in itself is a good reason to pop in for a tea or coffee and a chat.

LIBRARY: Ringmer Library is now open for four 2 hour sessions a week, including Saturday mornings from 10 until noon. It is free to join and carries a good range of books for all ages, DVDS and talking books, as well as free wi-fi. There is a weekly story time for children on Thursdays at 2pm and a volunteer who can be booked for individual sessions on Wednesday mornings to help people get to grips with their computers and i-pads.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday January 14 in the Village Hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

