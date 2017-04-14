ST MARY’S: Easter at St Marys. Good Friday, a three-hour devotion from noon. Tomorrow, Saturday, morning we shall be decorating the Easter Garden. Why not join us for a hot cross bun from 10am to 11am. We greet Easter morning at 8am with a bonfire and lighting of the new Pascal Candle and the first Eucharist of Easter. Don’t forget to bring a flower to the 10am Eucharist to decorate the floral cross and something to make a joyful noise as we celebrate Easter. There will also be a traditional Evensong at 6.30pm. New. Do you have (or know) children in years 5 to 6? St Mary’s is starting a new Friday Group especially for the older primary-school group to provide a basis for the transition to new schools. Starting on Friday April 28, 6.30pm to 8pm and running every other Friday, there will be a lively mix of games and activities, snacks and the opportunity to understand a little more about the church and charitable projects here and overseas. All in the church room. Do pop along and find out more.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please note that there will not be a market next Tuesday, April 18. Back again on April 25.

ART EXHIBITION: Art at St Mary’s. Enjoy an exhibition of paintings by members of our art groups during the Easter weekend. The exhibition will be open 10am to 4.30pm on all four days (2pm to 4.30pm on Sunday). Admiration and admission free. Refreshments available and donations welcome.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Don’t forget the auditions for the society’s production of The Waltz of the Toreadors by Jean Anouilh and adapted by Luciene Hill, to be performed from November 22 to 25. This is a comedy set in France in 1910. The cast will comprise eleven actors of varying ages, portraying a general (recently retired), his doctor, a priest, a youthful male secretary, the general’s wife, his paramour, two daughters, their dressmaker and two maids. We will be holding the audition on April 19 in the village hall at 7.30pm. Members and non members are invited. Contact Graham Stapley 01273 812976.

TIDDLERS AND TODDLERS: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale on Saturday April 22 in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 6 years including pushchairs, cots, high-chairs, clothes, books, DVDs, toys and maternity clothes. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group. £1 entrance fee per family.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Things are changing at the Community College and the new Principal, Matt Hillier, is keen to work closely with the village and is inviting any interested community group or individual to meet with him and some of the Governors and students for an informal discussion as to how this might be achieved. The meeting is at the college on Wednesday April 26 at 6.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to meeting you. RSVP: reception@ringmeracademy.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.