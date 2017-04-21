TIDDLERS AND TODDLERS: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers Playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale tomorrow (Saturday) in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling Children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 6 years including pushchairs, cots, highchairs, clothes, books, DVDs, toys and maternity clothes. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group. £1 entrance fee per family.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 12, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Deirdre Booth and Tong Wing, Alan Disney and Roy Skan; 3, Pam Brook and Suzanne Malley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Things are changing at the Community College and the new Principal, Matt Hillier, is keen to work closely with the village and is inviting any interested community group or individual to meet with him and some of the Governors and students for an informal discussion as to how this might be achieved. The meeting is at the college on Wednesday at 6.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to meeting you. RSVP: reception@ringmeracademy.org

FLY-TIPPING: The incidence of fly-tipping around the car park behind the shops is increasing. Two recent events included asphalt from a roofing job and a ripped-out kitchen. Please keep your eyes open for any unusual activity. The advice on Lewes District Council’s website is as follows: To help us with prevention and enforcement, we ask members of the public to report incidents of fly tipping. Where possible please take note of the following, but do not approach offenders and do not touch or move fly-tipped materials: the date and time the incident occurred; the model, make, registration number and colour of vehicle used by the offender; a description of the offender(s); a description of fly-tipped materials and their quantity. Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported online at http://lewesdc.firmstep.com/ default.aspx/Render Form/?F.Name=c3XNSD9nee6 or by telephoning customer services on 01273 471600. We may wish to prosecute the person responsible for the fly-tipping, if this is the case we may ask whether you would be willing to give evidence. Please also let the chairman of the Ringmer Shopkeepers Association have the details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The first spring show for a number of years at the beginning of the month was a great success. Entry levels were high and there were many visitors in the afternoon who enjoyed viewing the flowers and produce and a cup of tea and home-made cake. The summer show is on Saturday July 15, now is a good time to start planning your entries. Anyone who needs a schedule should contact the secretary on 01273812672. In the meantime, a garden visit for members to Sparrow’s Hatch, Newick is taking place on Saturday May 27 at 2.30pm. There are a limited number of places. Please contact Bob Cairns on 812784 for full details. Tickets for the coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9 can be purchased only from the treasurer, Sue on 01273 812494.

