HISTORY STUDY GROUP: Tonight (Friday) at 7.45pm, the group will have its AGM, followed by David Millum and Rob Wallace speaking on Ivan Margary’s Roman Road and the Bridge Farm Settlement. The talk will be completed by looking at how the 270 coins so far found might relate to periods of activity on the site and how other finds might suggest trade and transport links. As always they will be happy to try to answer any questions after the talk.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: With the football season coming to an end tomorrow, Saturday, sees the annual presentation evening for all Ringmer FC teams in the Caburn Pavilion, which gets under way at 7.30pm. All players and supporters are welcome to this event and there will be a finger buffet and music in the bar after the presentation of awards. The management and players of all teams would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the season. On Thursday evening it is quiz night in the bar. Usual format of 50 general knowledge questions, four (ish) per team and just £1 per team member to enter with the winning team taking the prize pot, the more players the bigger the pot. Registration is from 7.30pm with the quiz getting under way at 8pm.

FLOWER CLUB: Floral Vision is the title of the demonstration by Jean Plaskett on Wednesday at 2pm in the village hall. As usual, we welcome visitors to the meeting (£5 to include refreshments). Our Morning Market takes place in the village hall on Saturday, May 13 from 10am to noon with all the usual stalls and refreshments.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 19, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Suzanne Malley and Alan Grindley, Deirdre Booth and Wing; 3, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

WI: What makes you happy? At our last meeting Sherry Clark got us all thinking about that in a Happiness Workshop, friends and family came high on everyone’s list, with good health not far behind. During the last month the WI has lost two friends with the death of both Jane Craig and Audrey Mardon. Both were past Presidents of our WI and had contributed a huge amount over the years, both will be missed. On Wednesday April 26 we welcomed other WIs from the Castle Group to a meeting here in Ringmer, also during April we provided refreshments for the parish Council’s Annual Meeting. At our next meeting on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall we shall be discussing the resolutions on the agenda of the NFWI AGM to be held in Liverpool in June and we shall be instructing our delegate on how we wish her to vote. This will be followed by some more light-hearted activity. Visitors and new members welcome. Do not miss Ringmer WI’s Spring Fair and coffee morning in the village hall on May 6. As well as delicious coffee there will be cakes, books, bric-a brac, good-as-new clothes, plants, cakes, paintings, cards, and more besides, call in and see.

BOWLS CLUB: On Saturday May 6, 10am to noon there will be an open morning for bowls with coffee/tea at the Club House, Lewes Road. Entrance next to the Village Pump. Also, on Tuesday May 9 from 6pm onwards, we welcome you to come along and try bowls and meet some of its members. We will provide the bowls, just wear flat sole footwear for green protection. The Green opened on April 23, there is something for everyone. We are registered with Bowls England and County Bowls, both men and women’s sections.

RAINBOWS: Lewes District Girl Guiding is desperately seeking volunteers to help run Ringmer Rainbows. This is a Girl Guiding group for girls aged 5 to 7 years. Without additional volunteers the unit is likely to close which will be disappointing for all the girls who attend or have attended in the past. Rainbows is all about developing self-confidence, building friendships, learning new things and having fun. No experience is necessary and full training and expenses will be provided where required. If you or anyone you know are interested in finding out more, and what opportunities this role can offer, please contact Jennie Barnes, Lewes District Commissioner at fifthlewesbrownies@hotmail.com

SPEED WATCH (RADAR): The Community Speed Watch group of volunteers is still looking for new members. It is approved and regulated by Sussex Police and supported by the Parish and District Councils. Our volunteers monitor vehicle speeds at various locations in the village. Speeding drivers will get a warning letter from the police. Our efforts do slow traffic down and make Ringmer roads safer. We need additional local people who can spare a couple of hours per month. Can you help? Please contact Ray Eggleton on r.eggleton@sky.com or phone 01273812962.

