WI: Don’t miss Ringmer WI’s Spring Fair and Coffee Morning tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 12.30pm, in the village hall. As well as delicious coffee there will be cakes, books, bric-a brac, good-as-new clothes, plants, cakes, paintings, cards, and more besides, call in and see.

BOWLS CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am and noon there will be an open morning for bowls with coffee/tea at the Club House, Lewes Road, Ringmer. Entrance next to the Village Pump. Also, on Tuesday from 6pm onwards, we welcome you to come along and try bowls and meet some of our members. We will provide the bowls, just wear flat sole footwear for green protection. The green opened on April 23, there is something for everyone. We are registered with Bowls England and County Bowls, both men and women’s sections.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 26, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery; 2, Jenny Charman and Michael Slot; 3, Diane and Mike Preece. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday May 13 in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

HORTICULTURAL CLUB: A garden visit for members to Sparrow’s Hatch, Newick is taking place on Saturday May 27 at 2.30pm. There are a limited number of places which must be booked with Bob Cairns on 812784. The summer show is on Saturday July 15. Now is the time to start planning your entries. Anyone who needs a schedule should contact the secretary on 01273 812672. Tickets for the coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9 can be purchased only from the treasurer, Sue Tibbenham 01273 812494. The cost is £15 for members, with an additional joining fee of £3 for non-members making a total of £18.

PTA: The Nursery and Primary School PTA will be holding their third annual Scarecrow Festival in the village on the weekends of June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2. We are hoping to make this an event that the whole village can get involved in and would love entries from all members of the community. Entry forms and further details from the pet shop and primary school office. Entry costs £3 for individuals, £7 for groups, £10 for businesses. There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter encouraging people to come and see your entry. Over the weekends of the festival people will get a chance to look at everyone’s creations and vote for the one they like the best. All entries must be received by May 26.

