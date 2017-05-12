ST MARY’S: The Friday Group has its second session today with plenty of fun and games for children in Years 5 and 6. The first session attracted 10 youngsters and they had a brilliant time. It is open from 6.30pm to 8pm in the church room and will run every other Friday until July. More details on the website www.ringmerchurch.org.uk or simply turn up. Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist Service, 6.30pm Evensong. The Tea Time Family Service next Sunday will be part of Rogation Sunday celebrations. This short gathering for all ages starts at 4pm and is followed by tea and cakes and time for chat and fun for the children. The congregation are also invited to visit Plashett Park Farm for a short Bless a Farm Service at noon on the day. Calling all local gardeners who value the beautiful old church yard, with its improved paths around St Mary’s. Plans are underway for replanting the rose beds in the autumn and we want to now regularly maintain the edges, hedges and keep paths etc. free from weeds. We would really value very much indeed your help on Friday May 19 from 2.30pm and/or Saturday May 20 from 3pm. Please bring your own shears, secateurs, hoes etc. Tea and cakes will be endlessly supplied. Contact, if required 07552487694.

MORNING MARKET: Tomorrow (Saturday) in the village hall from 10am until noon. Cakes, plants, good-as-new clothes, flower baskets, DVDs, CDs, and books. Coffee, tea and biscuits. Everyone welcome.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 3, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; 2, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery; 3, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

MOTHERS UNION: The MU welcomes local author Helen Peters as guest speaker on Tuesday. Helen, who is enjoying success writing for children with stories about her childhood at Plashett Park Farm, will be giving us a little insight into the book world and selling books. Visitors are always welcome, we meet at 7.30pm in the church room for a short time of prayer before introducing the speaker.

RAMBLERS: On Sunday May 7, Ringmer Ramblers enjoyed a six-mile hike up on the Downs above Ditchling enjoying stunning views to north and south. We started from Ditchling Beacon car park heading south and west to the Chattri monument then turning north to join the South Downs Way eastwards for the last leg back. Our next outing will be on Sunday May 21, towards Mount Harry and Blackcap. New members are always welcome and, if you would like to come along, please phone the Val and Jon on 01273 814382 who are leading this walk. Ringmer Ramblers are protected by full sports society insurance and are affiliated to the Ramblers Association.

