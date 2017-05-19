FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening it’s Karaoke at the Caburn Pavilion. All of your favourite songs for you to perform courtesy of Malc and his karaoke machine. The fun gets under way at 7.30pm in the Caburn Pavilion bar and all are welcome. Also coming soon are live music from the Ali Cats, the regular first Thursday of the month quiz, Joyce’s Jumble and our Pavilion 50th Anniversary celebrations.

ST MARY’S: We celebrate Rogation Sunday this week. 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist both offer the opportunity to receive bread and wine from the Lord’s table. At noon you are invited to join Revd Beth at Plashett Park Farm as we bless this and all farms and farmers. The Tea Time Service for great and small runs from 4pm to 4.30pm on Sunday and is followed by tea and snacks and time for a chat and play. All ages are welcome to enjoy a lovely time together. At 6.30pm there will be a traditional Evensong at St Mary’s. As Christian Aid Week comes to a close, please take a moment to fill your envelope ready for collection or deliver it to the church at some stage soon to ensure that all monies can be collated and sent. Thank you to Angel Glaysher for coordinating Ringmer’s response to the campaign. On Monday, the Circle of Quiet runs from 7.30pm in the Lady Chapel. This time of silent contemplation and prayer would welcome new members. On Thursday the Eucharist Service for Ascension Day is at the earlier time of 6.30pm.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 10, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Jenny Charman and Michael Slot; 2, Pam Brook and Lesley Durrant; 3, Dianne and Mike Preece. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

SPEED WATCH (RADAR):The Community Speed Watch group of volunteers is still looking for new members. It is approved and regulated by Sussex Police and supported by the parish and district councils. Our volunteers monitor vehicle speeds at various locations in the village. Speeding drivers will get a warning letter from the police. Our efforts do slow traffic down and make Ringmer roads safer. We need additional local people who can spare a couple of hours per month. Can you help? Please contact Ray Eggleton on r.eggleton@sky.com or phone 01273812962.

