FIRST OF ALL: Apologies for the lack of Ringmer news last week. I couldn’t find wi-fi anywhere, and short of knocking on a door and asking in a foreign language which I am not proficient in, I had to give it a miss.

JUMBLE SALE: There will be a jumble sale in aid of the British Heart Foundation at the Caburn Pavilion, home of Ringmer Football Club, on tomorrow (Saturday) between 2pm and 4pm. Jumble can be left at the Clubhouse on Saturday morning or just contact the club (01273 812738) if you need your jumble to be collected.

ST MARY’S: Sunday will be a very special occasion for our curate, Revd Lucy Hollingsworth, as she will be celebrating her first Eucharist with us at St Mary’s. Having spent a year as Deacon, and learning the ropes so to speak, Lucy’s ordination to the priesthood will take place at Uckfield on Saturday. Her very first task will be to bless and offer the bread and wine of the Eucharist at the 10am service. Lucy will continue to serve as Curate at St Mary’s for the coming three years. Other services, 8am Holy Communion and 6.30pm Evensong. The Friday Club meets again this evening in the church room from 6.30pm to 8pm. The group is ideal for children in years 5 and 6 for fun games, lively discussions and learning. New members are welcome. On Thursday at 7.30pm there will be a Celtic Eucharist to mark the Feast of Corpus Christi. This special service dates back to the 13th Century and marks the importance of the bread and wine in our ordinary communion service.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 31, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Pam Brook and Suzanne Malley; 2, Carol Holloway and Hazel North; 3, Jenny Charman and Michael Slot. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

WI: Thank you to all who visited the WI Spring Fair, it was lovely to see the village hall so busy with people enjoying coffee and browsing the stalls, as a result we raised more than £1,000. At the meeting in May members discussed the subjects that will be debated at NFWI’s Annual Meeting in Liverpool. These were about ways to alleviate loneliness, and calling for more research on how to keep microplastic fibres out of the oceans where they are having a serious impact on aquatic life. We instructed our delegate how to vote on our behalf. We always welcome visitors and new members. Contact Teresa Keen 01273 813758.

OLD CHURCHYARD: We were delighted at the response from the village community to the St Mary’s churchyard blitz. In spite of starting in the rain, noble members of the U3A Gardeners, the Community Volunteers and members of the church congregation weeded rose beds, pruned trees, cleared graves and trimmed edges. Our sincere thanks to everyone. Following suggestions we now plan to meet 2pm to 4pm today, Friday, and thereafter on the last Friday of the month June 30, July 28 etc to continue the great work. Please bring your own equipment. Rosemary Colebourn and Mike Townsend, Churchwardens.

SPEED WATCH (RADAR): The Community Speed Watch group of volunteers is still looking for new members. It is approved and regulated by Sussex Police and supported by the Parish and District Councils. Our volunteers monitor vehicle speeds at various locations in the village. Speeding drivers will get a warning letter from the Police. Our efforts do slow traffic down and make Ringmer roads safer. We need additional local people who can spare a couple of hours per month. Can you help? Please contact Ray Eggleton on r.eggleton@sky.com or phone 01273812962.

OPEN GARDEN: Tuesday June 20 will see the glorious gardens at Ringmer Park open to the public between 11am and 3pm. The garden is to be opened by Deborah Bedford on behalf of the Mothers Union cross the Diocese of Chichester. Deborah came across the MU in her role as Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex in attending the Citizenship Ceremonies across the county where new UK citizens are sworn in. The MU have been able to supply refreshments at these events to help add to the celebration for the new citizens, families and friends. There will be a selection of stalls and refreshments including a ploughman’s lunch. All are welcome to attend to help raise funds to support MU projects in the Diocese and overseas.

