SUSSEX CYCLE DAY: Action in Rural Sussex are proud to announce their Charity Bike Ride from West to East Sussex. They are raising awareness about the incredible work of volunteers at village halls throughout Sussex, so come and cheer them on. They will be stopping at Ringmer Village Hall at approx. 2.30pm today, Friday.

ST MARY’S: Sunday services: 8am Holy Communion, a simple traditional service celebrating the bread and wine. 10am Eucharist Service, a Sunday Club runs during this service for children in years 1 to 6. 6.30pm Evensong, a sung service of celebration. The Tea Time Service takes place at 4pm this Sunday. A short time of prayer and a familiar story from the Bible, plus plenty of time to play and chat over tea time snacks.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 7, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 2, Deidre Booth and Tony Wing; 3, Valeria and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

OPEN GARDEN: Open Garden at Ringmer Park, Tuesday 20 June 11am to 3pm, by kind invitation of Deborah Bedford. Ploughman’s lunch, tea, coffee and cakes on sale as well as plenty of stalls. All proceeds to Mothers Union projects in the UK and overseas. Admission £3.50.

CREAM TEA: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People are having a fund raising Midsummer Afternoon Cream Tea at a cost of £3 on Wednesday, 2pm to 4pm in Ringmer village hall. There is a huge raffle and a home-made cake stall and book sale. Our group is completely self-funding, so please come along and support us.

PARISH COUNCIL: There is a vacancy for a councillor on the parish council which needs to be filled by co-opting a candidate at its meeting on July 12. If you are interested in community life and would like to take part in making decisions at local level why not consider becoming a parish councillor? If you are interested in applying for this rewarding role please contact Karen Crowhurst, Clerk/RFO to the Council who will guide you through the process. Tel: 01273 813242 or email clerk.ringmerparishcouncil@btconnect.com.

Due to significantly increasing maintenance costs, the public toilets at the village hall may be closed in the very near future. If you have any comment regarding this please contact Karen Crowhurst (as above) or contact one of your local parish councillors.

OPEN GARDEN: A date for your diary. Open Garden in aid of Family Support Work in Sussex, at Ringmer Park on Thursday July 6, 2pm to 5pm. Admission £5 (children under 10 years free) dogs on lead only. Ringmer Park BN8 5RW. (On A26 half a mile north of Earwig Corner.)

CHRISTIAN AID: Thank you to everyone who contributed in the village this year, whether you were a collector or put a donation in the envelope which was delivered through your door. With your generosity we have raised £1,719.33.

ST MARY’S MEMORIAL GARDEN: The churchwardens wish to give due notice of further improvements to the new churchyard. Over the course of this summer the turf between all the memorial tablets, at the far side of the new churchyard, will be replaced by a neat shingle bed. The memorial tablets will all remain in their existing positions. If there are any enquiries about this work, please contact the vicar, the Rev’d Beth McCleave at The Vicarage, Ringmer, BN8 5LA or phone 01273 812243 by August 1.

