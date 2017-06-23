ST MARY’S: This evening, the Friday Club will be meeting between 6.30pm to 8pm to share fun games and learning with each other. The group is aimed at children in Yrs 5 and 6 and has been going for several weeks now with a great core of young people from the village (not all Ringmer Primary pupils). New members are always welcome. The church entry into the School PTA Scarecrow Festival is entitled Happily Ever After. Let’s hope the couples getting married this weekend and next see the funny side. Please support the event this weekend and next and enjoy the creativity of our church team. Come and Raise a Glass to a loved one on Tuesday and again on Tuesday July 11 between 7.30pm and 9pm in The Anchor. This informal gathering aims to bring people together, just to have some company for a short while. Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Parish Eucharist. Both services have the opportunity to receive communion bread and wine or a blessing from the priest, and 6.30pm Evensong.

HISTORY STUDY GROUP: Tonight (Friday) at 7.45pm in the village hall, the topic will be The Sussex Trug. Sarah Page has lived in Herstmonceux, for the past 22 years. When she learned that trugs had been made in her house since 1899 she decided it was important to gather as much history about the craft as she could before it was lost and the stories about the business forgotten. She will be talking about how and why the trug developed in Sussex, what they were used for and how they are made. She will be bringing with her examples of different kinds of trugs, and also the tools used to make them. Some trugs will be available for sale. As Sarah says, the Truggery, still going strong, is living history.

SCARECROW WEEKENDS: Ringmer Nursery and Primary School PTA are holding their third annual Scarecrow festival in the village on the weekends of June 24/25 and July 1/2. There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter. Maps are £3 and can be bought from the Pet Shop or Cafe Ringmer. Prizes to be won by visiting scarecrows and entering competitions. Please spread the word and encourage visitors to our wonderful village.

OPEN GARDENS: There will be 20 wonderful gardens in the village to visit tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm each day. Tickets, £5 (accompanied under 16s free) available Friday and Saturday from Shelleys Estates in the shopping precinct 9am to 5pm Friday, 9am to noon Saturday. Saturday pm, outside Shelleys Estates from 1.45pm to 3.30pm. Sunday outside the village hall from 1.45pm to 3.30pm. All proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm; dates vary, check in church. On Sunday July 2, at 4pm on the Village Hall Green, we are hosting our annual Praise and barbecue songs of praise service. All welcome to come along to hear testimony and sing songs followed by a free barbecue afterwards. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone 07985 651792.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 14, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery; 2, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday July 1 in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

