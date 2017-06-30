SCARECROW WEEKENDS: Ringmer Nursery and Primary School PTA are holding the second weekend of their 3rd annual Scarecrow festival in the village on July 1 and 2. There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter. Maps are £3 and can be bought from the Pet Shop or Cafe Ringmer. Prizes to be won by visiting scarecrows and entering competitions. Please spread the word and encourage visitors to our wonderful village.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow (Saturday) in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening there is another of the popular Karaoke nights. Popular songs for you to sing along to or get up to the mike and strut your stuff. The fun starts at around 7.30pm in the clubhouse bar. On Thursday evening it’s the regular monthly general knowledge quiz evening, usual format of 50 nice and easy general knowledge questions, teams of four and just a £1 per quiz team member to enter and a cash prize for the winners. Start time is from 7.30 for registration with the quiz getting under way at 8pm. All at the club would like to pass sincere condolences to the families and friends of Brian Barnett, Harry Skinner and Les Tasker, all of whom passed away last week. They will all be sadly missed.

ST MARY’S: Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Family Service, a shorter, informal service for all ages, music provided by our fabulous music group, 6.30pm Eucharist. Congratulations to Matthew and Jasmin Pratt who are to be married at St Mary’s on Saturday. Let’s hope they all enjoy the bride and groom scarecrows. St Mary’s will be offering their badge-making kit at the primary school summer fair this evening, everyone is welcome to pop along. There are plenty of stalls and games and a barbecue and licensed bar.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm dates vary, check in church. This Sunday, at 4pm on the Village Hall Green, we are hosting our annual Praise and Barbecue songs of praise style service. All welcome to come along to hear testimony and sing songs followed by a free barbecue afterwards. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15 to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone: 07985-651792.

WI: At the WI meeting in June Andrew Stephenson-Clark told the history of his family and the planting of the beautiful Borde Hill gardens. Also in June once more we welcomed a party of The Association of Jewish Refugees for tea provided by our WI. These amazing people, some of whom were holocaust survivors, were so interesting to talk to, and promised to come again next year, so the tea must have been good. On the hottest day of the year (so far) Ringmer WI members and friends went to visit Polesden Lacey in Surrey, but spite of the heat all enjoyed touring the gardens and house. At the July meeting on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall John Davey will be speaking about the Old Inns of Lewes. We always welcome visitors and new members. Contact Teresa Keen 01273 813758

FLOWER CLUB: Meeting in the village hall at 2pm on Wednesday with a demonstration by Lucinda Knapman entitled Fabulous Flowers. Visitors welcome: £5 to include refreshments. The club will be celebrating its Ruby Anniversary with a Flower Festival in the parish church on July 21, 22 and 23. There will be an evening of Music at 7.30pm on Saturday July 22 and Choral Evensong at 6.30pm on Sunday July 23. Please make a note of the dates: proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 21, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Lesley Durrant and Alan Disney, Jenny Charman and Michael Slot, Carol Holloway and Hazel North. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

OPEN GARDEN: In aid of Family Support Work in Sussex, Ringmer Park will be open on Thursday, 2pm to 5pm. Admission £5 (children under 10 years free). Dogs on lead only. Ringmer Park BN85RW (On A26 half a mile north of Earwig Corner).

ELIZABETH CHEYNEY CHARITY: A vacancy has arisen in one of the two Almshouses of this charity. Older single members of the community of Ringmer Parish are eligible for appointment. Application for appointment must be made in writing to the Clerk to the Trustees, Elizabeth Cheyney Charity Trust, Bethany, 25 Ballard Drive, Ringmer, Lewes BN8 5NU. Replies should be received before August 1. Applicants must state name, address, telephone number, age and occupation. We also need to know how long they have lived in the village. They should be prepared, unless physically disabled, to attend in person. They may be required to supply evidence of qualification for appointment. Residents may be required to contribute a weekly sum towards the cost of maintaining the Almshouses of the charity and the services provided.

THANK YOU: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People would like to thank all those who came along to our fund raising Midsummer Cream Tea in the village hall, particularly in the blistering heat that we had that day. It was a huge success, the first one that we have done, so thank you to those who supported us. It enables us to continue helping our members with varying degrees of sight loss, who we collect from their home and return them, to enjoy a social afternoon once a month and several outings each year. Thank you once again.

