ART EXHIBITION: Paintings by a number of Ringmer residents are on show at the Lewes District Art Club Exhibition being held at the House of Friendship on School Hill in Lewes tomorrow, Saturday,and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Members of the club live in various parts of Lewes District but the club meets weekly in Ringmer Village Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

ST MARY’S: This evening the Friday Group meets from 6.30pm to 8pm in the church room. Still open to new members (this week and on July 14) ahead of the summer break, it provides a meeting place for Year 5 and 6 children. Tomorrow, Saturday, morning one of the popular Ladies’ Breakfasts takes place in the church room at 8.30am to 10am. On Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist Service and 6.30pm Evensong. Advance notice. Saturday August 12 will see the church and churchyard open for a special fete from 2pm to 5pm. Stalls will be located throughout the church with activities, games, art, cream teas, cakes, meringues, bring and buy stall, tombola and raffle. If you are able to help please contact Marisa. Many of the stalls will be run on behalf of local charities.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 28, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Carol Holloway and Hazel North; 3, Jenny Charman and Michael Slot. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A reminder that the summer show is on Saturday July 15. Schedules, which contain the entry form, are available in the village hall or from the secretary on 01273 812672. As usual entries have to be received by 7pm on Thursday July 13. Could trophy winners from last summer please give them a polish and return them to the secretary or any other committee member. Tickets for the coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9 will be on sale at the summer show. The cost is £15 for members, with an additional joining fee of £3 for non-members making a total of £18.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: We have a Summer Music Concert at the college on Wednesday July 19 starting at 6.30pm. We would love members of the community to attend. Tickets are available from our Reception priced at £4 for adults and £2 for under 12s. We hope to see you.

OPEN GARDENS: There was a wonderful result from the open gardens for St Peter and St James Hospice. £2,550 was raised over the two weekends. Many thanks to all those who opened their gardens and those who supported the event in any way.

