SUMMER SHOW: The Horticultural and Home Produce Club Summer Show takes place tomorrow (Saturday). Everyone is invited to visit the hall from 2.30pm (entry is free) to view the entries, take part in the raffle and enjoy a cup of tea and some home-made cake. Prize giving at 4.15pm will be followed by the auction of produce. Could trophy winners from last summer please give them a polish and return them to the secretary or any other committee member. Tickets for the coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9 will be on sale at the summer show. The cost is £15 for members, with an additional joining fee of £3 for non-members making a total of £18.

ST MARY’S: Friday Club for Years 5 and 6 children enjoyed a beautiful summer evening walk and mini picnic to the Mill Post last Friday. The last meeting this term is tonight with activities and a barbecue from 6.30pm to which parents are invited from 7.15pm. We begin again on September 8 with new Year 5s able to join us, in the Church Room. Details from Rosemary Colebourn nearer the time. A music workshop will take place tomorrow morning (Saturday) at the church from 9.30am. Singers and musicians are invited to discuss all aspects of music in services at St Mary’s. Sunday services: 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. The monthly Tea Time Service takes place this week, 4pm on Sunday. A short story from the bible, some songs and games; all followed by tea time snacks for all. Mother’s Union at St Mary’s: the next meeting is on Tuesday 18th at 7.30pm in the church room where a speaker from the Bevern Trust in Barcombe will be the guest. Visitors are always welcome to these gatherings which start with a short service and prayers and end with refreshments. It is with great sadness that St Mary’s says a fond farewell to the Revd Lucy Hollingsworth who will be continuing her training elsewhere in the Diocese. Lucy has been a fabulous curate and will be greatly missed by Beth and the congregation and we wish her well in the next stage of her training.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: We have a Summer Music Concert at the college on Wednesday starting at 6.30pm. We would love members of the community to attend. Tickets are available from our Reception priced at £4 for adults and £2 for under 12s. We hope to see you.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday July 5, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Carol Holloway and Hazel North; 3, Pam Brook and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

SUMMER SERENADE: Flower Festival at St Mary’s Church by members of Ringmer Flower Club on Friday July 21, Saturday July 22, 10am to 5pm and Sunday July 23, 11.30am to 4.30pm. Music For A Summer’s Evening, an informal evening of music in St Mary’s church, on Saturday starting at 7.30pm. The programme will include David Ollosson (organ) Lynn Deacon (soprano) and Ken Humm (bass). There will be a retiring collection in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. This should prove to be a most enjoyable evening and we look forward to seeing you there. Choral Evensong on Sunday at 6.30pm.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: All teams are back in training for the new season and the first team have started playing pre-season friendlies, check the club’s website for up to date details. This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Caburn Pavilion and there will be various events to celebrate the opening of our clubhouse. The first events kick-off on Friday evening, July 21, with a Western style line-dancing evening and everyone is welcome at this fun event. On Saturday 22nd there are open pool and darts competitions which start at noon and there will be live music and a barbecue in the evening. Finally, the club’s Annual General Meeting is on Wednesday July 26 at 7.30pm.

ELIZABETH CHEYNEY CHARITY: A vacancy has arisen in one of the two Almshouses of this charity. Older single members of the community of Ringmer Parish are eligible for appointment. Application for appointment must be made in writing to the Clerk to the Trustees, Elizabeth Cheyney Charity Trust, Bethany, 25 Ballard Drive, Ringmer, Lewes BN8 5NU. Replies should be received before August 1. Applicants must state name, address, telephone number, age and occupation. We also need to know how long they have lived in the village. They should be prepared, unless physically disabled, to attend in person. They may be required to supply evidence of qualification for appointment. Residents may be required to contribute a weekly sum towards the cost of maintaining the Almshouses of the charity and the services provided.

