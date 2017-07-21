SUMMER SERENADE: Flower Festival at St Mary’s Church by members of Ringmer Flower Club, celebrating their ruby anniversary, today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, 11.30am to 4.30pm. Music For A Summer’s Evening, an informal evening of music in St Mary’s church, on Saturday starting at 7.30pm. The programme will include David Ollosson (organ) Lynn Deacon (soprano) and Ken Humm (bass); there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. This should prove to be a most enjoyable evening and we look forward to seeing you there. Choral Evensong on Sunday at 6.30pm.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: Today, Friday, the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Caburn Pavilion get underway with Chester’s Western Line Dancing from 7.30pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, there are open darts and pool competitions, live music and a barbeque in the evening. The darts and pool competitions start at noon. All are welcome at these events. The Club’s AGM takes place on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

ST MARY’S: St Mary’s will be a-buzz with colour and sound this weekend as we welcome the flower club for a very special festival this weekend. We look forward to welcoming you there. Sunday Services: 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist service with receiving of bread and wine and 6.30pm a Festival Evensong. On Sunday July 30 there will be a quiet meditative service at 6.30pm. The theme Faith in Action will be observed through readings and quiet songs. It is a different style of reflective worship and you are welcome to come along and find out if it’s something for you.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday July 12, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Pam Brook and Michael Slot; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.