FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: This Thursday is regular quiz night. Teams of 4(ish), 50 general knowledge questions, just a £1 per quiz team member to enter and all are welcome. Registration from 7.30pm for an 8pm start to the quiz. Saturday week is once again Karaoke night at the Caburn starting at around 7.30pm. The football season gets underway properly on Tuesday August 8 when the firsts travel to Langney Wanderers in the first round of the Peter Bentley League Cup competition and this is followed by the first league fixture on August 12 when the firsts travel to Steyning Town. We have drawn AC London at home in the FA Vase and this fixture takes place in early September.

ST MARY’S: Sadly Revd Beth has been signed off duties by her GP for four weeks. Services at St Mary’s will be maintained with the ongoing help of visiting clergy and the Diocese to support the parish ministry. Please join us in prayer for Beth in her recovery. If you are reading this on Friday morning and fancy doing a good deed, then why not get yourself along to the church from 2.30pm this afternoon to help the monthly churchyard tidy. Bring your own secateurs or trowel and gloves. The flower festival was absolutely stunning and with musical treats both Saturday evening and Choral Evensong on Sunday, it was fabulous to see so many people enjoy our parish church. Thank you to everyone involved from Ringmer Flower Club and especially Joan and Gordon Fowlie. It was a fitting celebration of 40 years of the group. Donations for the next church event, the summer fete will be most welcome. More news on this next week. Pop the date in your diary, August 12.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday July 12, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 3, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

RINGMER EVENING WI: The July speaker, John Davey, told us about the Old Inns of Lewes. We were amazed at the huge number in the past. This month members will meet on Wednesday August 2 to play skittles at The Royal Oak in Barcombe. Meet at the village hall at 6.30pm to share transport. The craft group has restarted with some very skilled members who can share their expertise; the next meeting is on Thursday August 10 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in the Rogers Room of the village hall. On September 7 there is a visit to Barnsgate Manor for a cream tea, and further ahead, please note that on Saturday November 11 we shall be holding a coffee morning in the village hall and we specially invite any people who are on their own to join us. We always welcome visitors and new members to our meetings. Contact Teresa Keen 01273 813758.

SUMMER SHOW: Once again there were many entries for the Horticultural and Home Produce Society Summer Show that contributed to a wonderful display in the village hall that was appreciated by all of the members of the public who attended in the afternoon. Thanks to the efforts of the committee members who ran a raffle, refreshments and an auction of goods, the event made a small profit, ensuring that next year there will again be spring and summer shows. Our next event will be the coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9. There are only a few tickets left. The cost for the coach and admission is £15 for members, with an additional joining fee of £3 for non-members making a total of £18.These can only be purchased from our treasurer, Sue Tibbenham. (01273812494). Our annual social event, incorporating the AGM, will be on Friday November 10. More details nearer the date.

