ST MARY’S: On Sunday the special Teddy Bears Service takes place at 10am. All ages of bears and their owners are welcome, they all have a tale to tell! We will also be welcoming three families bringing their daughters to be baptised so it will be a lively and joy-filled service. All are invited to join the picnic after the service (11.30am on the top of the green). There will be games and fun, bring your own picnic. The collection on Sunday will go to Family Support Work in Sussex. Other Sunday services: 8am Holy Communion, a peaceful service with bread and wine and 6.30pm Eucharist, our traditional formal service. Raise a Glass on Tuesday, 7.30pm in the Anchor. It is for anyone on their own who would like to enjoy a glass of something with others for company. The weekend of August 12 and 13 is very special at St Mary’s. Our Festival starts with a Summer Fete on Saturday, 2pm to 5pm in and around the church. Lots of stalls and games for everyone, open tower, plus cream teas and meringues and strawberries, do come and bring friends. On Sunday, there will be a buffet lunch from 1pm in the village hall. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge but donations welcome with any surplus going to the Disaster Fund. Do let Shirley or the churchwardens know if you are planning to come as it helps with catering.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday July 26, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 2, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

U3A: Ringmer U3A will be holding an Open Day on Wednesday August 16 in the village hall from 10am to noon. The U3A enables retired and semi retired people to share their knowledge, interests and experience with others and in the course of that to make new friends, meet new people and have fun. We have 20 activity groups ranging from astronomy to walking. The largest group is Family History. Why not pop in and see what we have to offer or visit our website at www.ringmer.info/u3a Enrolment for the year starting this September will take place during the Open Day event. You can sign up to any group. If you have a passion you would like to share and there is no group currently offering your subject then we can support you in trying to set up a new one. The fee is just £8 for the year, regardless of how many groups you wish to join.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.