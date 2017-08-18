BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday 9 August, the result of the duplicate pairs played was 1st, Deidre Booth & Tony Wing; 2nd, Liz & Tim Owen; 3rd, Pam Brook & Jenny Charman. The club next meets in the St. Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.00pm. Contact 814220.

