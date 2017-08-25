ST MARY’S: A warm welcome to everyone at our services on Sunday. These continue with our regular 8am Holy Communion service and 10am Eucharist but our 6.30 Evensong service will not take place this week. We were delighted with the success of the Summer Fete in the church on August 12. There was a lovely buzzy village atmosphere from all the activities and stalls run by many charitable local organisations who were raising money too. The cream teas and Brenda’s amazing meringues were as popular as ever. In total it raised an additional £800 for a range of charities. Sincere thanks to everyone for all the help that was given.

COUNTRY MARKET: There will not be a Country Market next Tuesday, but we will be open on September 5 from 10am to 11am in the village hall and each Tuesday from then on. Please come and see what we have to offer.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday August 16, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 2, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

HORTICULTURAL AND HOME PRODUCE CLUB: There are still a few tickets left for our next event, a coach outing to Wisely Gardens on Saturday September 9, departing 9am. The cost for the coach and admission is £15 for members, with an additional joining fee of £3 for non-members making a total of £18. Tickets can only be purchased from our treasurer, Sue Tibbenham. (01273 812494). Our annual social event, incorporating the AGM, will be on Friday November 10. More details nearer the date.

