ST MARY’S: This Sunday at St Mary’s the 10am Family Service with Baptism of Antonia when we look forward to welcoming her family and friends and 6.30pm Eucharist. Please note there will not be an 8am Holy Communion this week. Members of the choir and congregation have been exploring the musical aspects of our worship. Some of the results have been published and on display in the church room for consideration and comment. If you have a chance to pop in whilst the church is open, do please come along.

WI: After a break in August the monthly meetings resume on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall when the speaker will be Trevor Weeks from Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service. He will be familiar to some as he write articles in the Sussex Express. On September 7 there is a visit to Barnsgate Manor for a cream tea. Further ahead, please note that on Saturday November 11 we will be holding a coffee morning in the village hall and we specially invite any people who are on their own to join us. We always welcome visitors and new members to our meetings. Contact Teresa Keen 01273 813758.

FLOWER CLUB: The club’s Ruby Anniversary will be celebrated at the meeting on Wednesday at 2pm in the village hall with a demonstration by Iris Shaw entitled Facets of my life. This will be followed by refreshments and a piece of anniversary cake. Visitors are welcome (£5 to included refreshments) and anyone who would like to join the flower club.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday August 23, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 2, Suzanne Malley and Alan Disney, Lesley Durrant and David Warner. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

