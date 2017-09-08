JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow (Saturday) in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

ST MARY’S: Tonight, Friday, at 6.30pm, the Friday Club resumes under the leadership of Keith. Established in April for pupils in Years 5 to 6, this group meets fortnightly for fun and games and some thoughtful discussions. New members are always welcome, come along to the church room and give it a go. Tomorrow, Saturday, is Ride and Stride Day in aid of the Sussex Historic Churches Trust and St Mary’s hopes to welcome walkers and cyclists as they tick off as many churches as they can in return for sponsorship. It’s not too late to get involved as weather permitting, a group will depart St Mary’s at 10am on Saturday to walk into Lewes to collect a few churches. All ages and abilities welcome. Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, a quiet and traditional service with receiving of bread and wine. 10am Eucharist Service, a celebration of communion and a Sunday Club for children. 6.30pm Evensong, returning to the Book of Common Prayer to follow this traditional format. Tuesday, another gathering to Raise a Glass to a loved one at The Anchor from 7.30pm. Anyone who is feeling alone at this time would be most welcome to pop in and enjoy some company.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please remember the Country Market which is held each Tuesday in the village hall from 10am to 11am. We sell locally grown plants, fruit and vegetables and our honey and free range eggs are produced in the village. We offer a selection of ready meals, other savoury items, cakes, pies and biscuits all freshly made. Special diets can be catered for and gluten and dairy free cakes are always available. If you would like something made especially we will endeavour to meet your requirements You can also choose from a variety of hand made greetings cards suitable for most occasions.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday August 30, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frances McGuckin and Alan Grindley; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Valerie and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

SINGALONG: Returns for our autumn session on September 20 and each Wednesday except for the first one of each month, 2.30pm to 4pm in the church room of St Mary’s, Ringmer. Everyone welcome. Come and join us, we are a happy group and sing a variety of songs. For further information ring Jill, 01273 401107.

