ST MARY’S: Services this Sunday: 10am Eucharist with Baptism and 6.30pm Evensong. Please note, there is no 8am Holy Communion this week. Revd Beth continues to be signed off duties and we pray for her and her family. On Tuesday 19, the Mother’s Union group will hear from Richard Vincent about his experiences. New members and visitors are very welcome, join us for 7.30pm in the church room. Advance Notice; Holiday Club is back. Two full days of fun and learning in the October Half Term Holiday, Thursday and Friday, October 26 and 27. More details will be available from church shortly.

BAPTISH CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6.00pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to come along to our Tea and Teaching Service on Sunday. Enjoy a piece of cake and refreshments followed by the first in our new DVD teaching series by John Ortberg, The Me I Want to Be. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone: 07985 651792.

SINGALONG: Returns for our autumn session on September 20, each Wednesday except for the first one of each month, 2.30pm to 4pm, in the church room of St Mary’s, Ringmer. Everyone welcome. Come and join us, we are a happy group and sing a variety of songs. For further information ring Jill 01273 401107.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday September 6, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Lesley Durrant and David Warmer; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Valerie and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

HORTICULTURAL NEWS: Last Saturday 34 members of the Horticultural and Home Produce Club enjoyed the coach outing to Wisley Gardens. The weather was kind to us and the gardens were spectacular with their autumnal colours and lushness. The next club event is the annual gathering on Friday November 10. This will be the village hall and start at 7pm. We will spend a short time reporting on the events of the past year and the state of the club finances. Then during the tea break there will be a raffle in aid of the Royal British Legion. Any contributions for prizes will be gratefully received on the night. After that we are looking forward to an interesting presentation by Kevin Martin about the garden at Glyndebourne. Also during this evening you will be able to pay your subscription for the coming year and collect your schedule for next year shows so you can start to plan your exhibits early.

BOWLS CLUB: The winner on finals day were: Men’s Singles, R Berry; Ladies Singles, P Escott; Novices Cup, C Haywood; Senior Cup, R Berry; Handicap Cup, J Sawyer; Two Wood Cup, M Broardway; Club Champion, J Sawyer; Over 75 Cup, D Craig; Pairs Cup, T Warren and J Sawyer. It was a very good day and the weather was kind to us. I would like to thank everyone who came and supported the finals day.

