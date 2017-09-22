HISTORY STUDY GROUP: The meeting tonight, Friday, at 7.45pm in the village hall will be a talk by James Dickinson entitled Henry III and the Battle of Lewes. Henry III was King of England from 1216 to his death in 1272. He inherited the throne when he was only eight years old. His reign nominally lasted more than half a century but was a troubled one. The aftermath of the Battle of Lewes, towards the end of his life, was just one period when he lost effective control. Perhaps the best that can be said of King Henry III is that he was no worse a king than his father, though as his father was King John that bar is not set very high. His son and successor, the warrior King Edward I, who as a young prince also fought at the Battle of Lewes, is generally reckoned to have been a much more successful national leader, guided by a Parliament that after the Battle of Lewes became a recognisable prototype for that we have today. In his illustrated talk to us, local medieval historian James Dickinson will set the stage for this important Sussex battle, introduce us to its key characters and explain its lasting consequences.

ST MARY’S: The Friday Club meets again this evening from 6.30pm to 8pm in the church room. A fun and interesting club for children in Years 5 to 7. The group meets every other Friday evening. Explore a different kind of worship this Sunday evening at our Taize Service at 6.30pm. With readings, quiet music, repetitive Taize chants, meditation and silence in candlelight, this is a wonderful way to meet in God’s house. For news on Sunday morning services at St Mary’s, please check our website www.ringmerchurch.org.uk. On Monday evening at 7.30pm, there is a chance to be part of the Circle of Quiet in the Lady Chapel of the church. A time of Waiting on God in silence is a quiet and reflective time in our busy schedules. This group meets monthly and new members would be welcome to explore. The next churchyard working party takes place next Friday, September 29, from 2.30pm. Bring your own tools and help keep our churchyards neat and tidy. Celebrate Harvest Festival at St Mary’s. On Sunday October 1 the Family Service takes the traditional theme of the Harvest. Do please come and celebrate with us.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday September 13, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; joint 2, Liz and Tim Owen, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

MISH MASH MORRIS: Morris Dancing is fun. So Mish Mash Morris are holding free open practices at Ringmer Village Hall on Sundays: October 1, 15 and 29 from 2pm to 4pm. If you’re 16 years old or over, here is an opportunity to try Morris Dancing. To experience the fun, all you need are loose clothes and trainers. For more details, please contact Phil Sigournay, 01903 814642, or visit www.mishmashmorris.btck.co.uk.

