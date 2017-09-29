ST MARY’S: Today, Friday, come along and help prepare for an overhaul of the rose beds. Work starts at 9am and continues fuelled by coffee and cake for as long as it takes. On Sunday at 10am we celebrate Harvest Festival with a Family Service. Special collections will go to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute (RABI) and the East Sussex Farmers’ Union Benevolent Fund. Also, donations of food will be very welcome as these will be combined with the primary school’s gifts to go to families in need in the local area. Church will also be open to all for an 8am Holy Communion Service and 6.30pm Evensong (a change to the usual first Sunday service). Next Friday, October 6, Friday Club continues in the church room, 6.30pm to 8pm with fun, games and some exploration of the Christian faith.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to our Harvest Service at 10.30am this Sunday and also afterwards to our Harvest Lunch at 12.45pm in the Village Hall. Donations can be made to Brighton and Hove City Mission. If you have a heart for prayer please do come along (however short) to our day of prayer (part of the National Day of Prayer) tomorrow, Saturday, at 2 Mill Road between 10am and 4pm. We shall be praying for our community, individuals and organisations. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone 07985 651792.

MISH MASH MORRIS: Morris Dancing is fun. So Mish Mash Morris are holding free open practices at Ringmer Village Hall on Sundays October 1, 15 and 29 from 2pm to 4pm. If you’re 16 years old or over, here is an opportunity to try Morris Dancing. To experience the fun, all you need are loose clothes and trainers. For more details, please contact Phil Sigournay, 01903 814642, or visit www.mishmashmorris.btck.co.uk.

WI: At the meeting in September the speaker was Trevor Weeks MBE, Operations Director of the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service. He kept us amazed at the rescues they had made from the most unexpected places, ducklings down drains and starlings in rafters, cats under floorboards and deer caught in netting. We were very impressed by the dedication of this team, most of whom are volunteers who seem to be quite happy to be called out at any time of day or night. Also in September the craft group met when Julie Terry showed the group how to make felt flowers, the group will continue to meet during the autumn as will the rambling group and the theatre group. The next meeting will be on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall when Hailsham Photographic Society will be presenting the Colour Show. The meeting will also hear from members who have recently been to Denman College, and there will be a raffle to raise money for the Denman Appeal. We always welcome visitors and new members to our meetings. Contact Teresa Keen 01273 813758.

FLOWER CLUB: Meeting in the village hall at 2pm on Wednesday with a flower arranging demonstration by Jan Mason entitled Garden Inspirations. Visitors are very welcome to come along to enjoy the demonstration and refreshments; admission £5.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday September 13, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Lesley Durrant and David Warner; 2, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; 3, Valerie and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

JUMBLE SALE: Next Saturday (October 7) in the village hall at 2pm. Please bring your jumble to the hall between 10am and 11.30am on the day.

SPEED WATCH: (RADAR) The Community Speed Watch group of volunteers is still looking for new members. It is approved and regulated by Sussex Police and supported by the Parish and District Councils. Our volunteers monitor vehicle speeds at various locations in the village. Speeding drivers will get a warning letter from the Police. Our efforts do slow traffic down and make Ringmer roads safer. We need additional local people who can spare a couple of hours per month. Can you help? Please contact Ray Eggleton on r.eggleton@sky.com or phone 01273812962.