JUMBLE SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, a jumble sale will be held in the village hall at 2pm. Please bring your jumble to the hall between 10am and 11.30am on the day.

ST MARY’S: We are delighted to see Revd Beth taking services again at St Mary’s. Hopefully, she will stay well enough to continue, but please bear in mind that she is working on a limited basis and must rest when she needs to. Beth continues to be supported by visiting clergy and we are so grateful to them and everyone who has helped maintain services over the summer. Sunday services: 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist (no evening service at St Mary’s). Just three weeks until Holiday Club will be in full swing and there are plans for much fun and games on October 26 and 27. Places for primary school aged children are free and older siblings are welcome to help. If you are interested or able to support the team, please talk to Marisa. Friday Club continues this evening, 6.30p to 8pm in the church room for children in Years 5 and 6. The next Ladies’ Breakfast takes place on Saturday October 14 at 8.30am. As well as a delicious continental breakfast, there is the opportunity to hear from a guest speaker and enjoy company. Contact Joan Evett or Shirley Squires to book a place. The Christmas Fair will be on Saturday December 2 in the village hall. There is a meeting for all those interested at 7.30pm this Monday in the church room. Do come along if you can.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday September 27, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Tony Wing; 2, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams; 3, Lesley Durrant and David Warner. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall on Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

EVERGREEN CLUB: Are holding another of their popular Fund Raising Lunches on Thursday, 12.30pm in the village hall. Please come along and enjoy a home cooked lunch with good company. Two courses plus tea/coffee £6.50. Details Tony Heath 01273 812902.

TIDDLERS AND TODDLERS: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale on Saturday October 14 in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years, including pushchairs, cots, high-chairs, clothes, books, DVDs, toys and much much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group. Email: nnsringmer@gmail.com Entrance fee per family £1.