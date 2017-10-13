TIDDLERS AND TODDLERS: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale tomorrow (Saturday) in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling Children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years, including pushchairs, cots, high-chairs, clothes, books, DVDs, toys and much much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group. Email: nnsringmer@gmail.com Entrance fee per family £1.

ST MARY’S: In addition to the 8am Holy Communion Service and 6.30pm Evensong, we will be delighted to welcome Mason and his family for his baptism as part of the 10am service. There’s fun for everyone at the Tea Time Service at 4pm on Sunday. It’s for the young and very young to get to know a little about Jesus’ adventures through a story and songs. There is no age limit and all are welcome for this fun time together. On Monday, the funeral of Mary MacPherson takes place at noon. Mary was a wonderful supporter of the church and Family Support Work and she is sorely missed by so many. The Annual Village Clubs Service takes place at 5pm on Sunday October 22 an earlier time than usual and is followed by light refreshments and the chance to chat. Representatives from all clubs and organisations will be very welcome. The sensitive work on the renewal of the Garden of Remembrance in the new churchyard will now take place in the spring and we thank you for your patience.

MISH MASH MORRIS: Morris Dancing is fun. So Mish Mash Morris are holding free open practices at Ringmer Village Hall on Sundays October 15 and 29 from 2pm to 4pm. If you’re 16 years old or over, here is an opportunity to try Morris Dancing. To experience the fun, all you need are loose clothes and trainers. For more details, please contact Phil Sigournay, 01903 814642, or visit www.mishmashmorris.btck.co.uk.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please support the Country Market which takes place each Tuesday in the Village Hall from 10am to 11am. They sell a variety of home grown and home cooked goods including ready meals and sweet and savoury preserves. No additives or preservatives are used in their cooking and everything is made locally. Gluten and dairy free items are regularly available, but if we do not have what you require, orders can be taken to be collected the following week.

DOCTOR IN THE FREEZER: On Saturday October 21, at 7.30pm in Ringmer Village Hall, Dr Michael Rice will give an illustrated talk about his trip to the Antarctic as a member of the 1963-65 British Antarctic Survey. There will be a raffle, refreshments, and a retiring collection, all in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. All welcome, it will be an enjoyable evening, don’t miss it.

LIBRARY: You will know that East Sussex County Council has plans to close Ringmer Library, along with six other libraries and the mobile service in the county. There is an online non-political petition to save Ringmer Library on the ESCC website, but if you aren’t able to go online, printed copies are available to sign at: Village Hall, Ringmer Chippie, Cafe Ringmer, The Ganges and The Anchor.