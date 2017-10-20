DOCTOR IN THE FREEZER: Tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm in Ringmer Village Hall, Dr Michael Rice will give an illustrated talk about his trip to the Antarctic as a member of the 1963-65 British Antarctic Survey. There will be a raffle, refreshments, and a retiring collection, all in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. All welcome, it will be an enjoyable evening, don’t miss it.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to our Tea and Teaching Service on Sunday at 5.30pm in the village hall. Cake and refreshments will be followed at 6pm by the second DVD in our teaching series The Me I Want to Be by John Ortberg. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfood bank@btinternet.com or telephone: 07985-651792.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday October 11, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; joint 2, Lesley Durrant and David Warner, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams and Dianne and Mike Preece. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.