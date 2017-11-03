SAVE RINGMER LIBRARY: The Save Ringmer Library group is holding a public meeting in the village hall (Symons Hall) tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am. Coffee and cake will be available from 10.30am and all are welcome. There will be arts activities for children.

SOUPER SATURDAY: Tomorrow (Saturday) in Ringmer Village Hall from noon until 1.30pm. There will be at least four home-made soups to choose from at £2.50 a bowl, plus one free refill. Tea, coffee and biscuits also available for £1.

ST MARY’S: Services this Sunday: 8am Holy Communion and 6.30pm Eucharist with the taking of bread and wine in the traditional way. At the 10am Family Service, Revd Beth will be exploring the idea of ‘what is Church?’. This is a simple service with popular songs and easy to follow for people of all ages, not just families. Do pop along and find out more. The Bible Study Group has been postponed this month with the next meeting on Monday December 4 at 10.30am.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday October 25, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Alan Grindley and Barrie Smith, Pam Brook and Frank Hibbert; 3, Valerie and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

COFFEE MORNING: Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus will be holding a coffee morning at 7 The Elms, Ringmer on Thursday, from 10am to noon. On sale will be Christmas cards designed exclusively by local artist Lyndsay Smith including this year’s Lewes Memorial. Hosts Jim and Carry 01273 812335. All welcome.

HORTICULTURAL CLUB: A reminder that our annual gathering is next week on Friday November 10. This will be the village hall and start at 7pm. We will spend a short time reporting on the events of the past year and the state of the club finances. There will also be a discussion and vote on a proposal to change the annual subscription rate. During the tea break there will be a raffle in aid of the Royal British Legion. Any contributions for prizes will be gratefully received on the night. After that we are looking forward to an interesting presentation by Kevin Martin about the garden at Glyndebourne. Also during this evening you will be able to pay your subscription for the coming year and collect your schedule for next year’s shows so you can start to plan your exhibits early.

GIFT FAIR: On November 11, in Ringmer Village Hall, from 10an to 1pm. Free entry. There will be 15 tables selling a variety of gifts. Ringmer WI will be holding a coffee morning concurrently and will provide refreshments.

REMEMBRANCE: On Saturday November 11 there will be a short Act of Remembrance in the shopping precinct at 11am. Please join us on this occasion. On Sunday, November 12, Remembrance Sunday, the usual parade will form up in the shops car park at 10.30am, moving off at approximately 10.45am to the war memorial on the green, where an Act of Remembrance will be held, including the laying of wreaths. We hope all the usual organisations will join us. This will be followed by a service in St Mary’s church.