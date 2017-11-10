HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A final reminder that our annual meeting is today, Friday, in the village hall at 7.30pm there will be a short meeting conducting the business of the club followed by a tea break during which there will be a raffle in aid of the Royal British Legion. Any contributions for prizes will be gratefully received on the night. After that we are looking forward to an interesting presentation by Kevin Martin about the garden at Glyndebourne. Also during this evening you will be able to pay your subscription for the coming year, collect your schedule for next year shows and receive up to date information about the seed discount scheme.

GIFT FAIR: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall, from 10am to 1pm there will be Gift Fair with 15 tables selling a variety of gifts. Free entry. Also from 10am to 1pm in St Mary’s Room you will get a friendly welcome from Ringmer WI, who will offer delicious coffee, a raffle, a trading stall including cakes, crafts and second hand books. Why not come in out of the cold for a cup of coffee or tea.

REMEMBRANCE: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a short Act of Remembrance in the shopping precinct at 11am. Please join us on this occasion. On Sunday, Remembrance Sunday, the usual parade will form up in the shops car park at 10.30am, moving off at approximately 10.45am to the war memorial on the green where an Act of Remembrance will be held, including the laying of wreaths. We hope all the usual organisations will join us. This will be followed by a service in St Mary’s church.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, the first team are at home to Midhurst and Easebourne in a SCFL Div 1 fixture with a 3pm kick-off at the Caburn Ground. This weekend sees the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Caburn Pavilion. Today, Friday, from 8pm until 10pm we have Western themed line dancing so dig out your cowboy boots and stetson hats and come and have some fun. Tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm onwards there are darts (men’s and ladies), pool and table tennis competitions taking place. In the evening we have Karaoke in the bar from 8pm onwards. On Sunday between 2pm and 5pm we have some fun and games for the kids as well as an indoor skittles and conker championships with the raffle draw and presentation of prizes taking place at around 5pm. All of these events are open to all and we look forward to welcoming you at the Caburn Ground and Pavilion. Should you need more information, please call 01273 812738. Many thanks to everyone that attended the last quiz, great atmosphere. The next quiz is Thursday December 7 and is in aid of the Royal British Legion and, as always, all are welcome.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday November 1, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; 2, Dianne and Mike Preece; joint 3, Valerie King and Liz Owen, Hazel North and Jenny Charman. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.