ST MARY’S: Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. Families Tea Time service 4pm. A short fun time with a story and song. Teatime snacks for all. The Christmas Fair is on December 2 in the village hall. Donations of good quality items, food, bottles, etc can be made via the church or contact Jo Linehan. Do please support this lovely village event and pick up raffle tickets for friends and family too. The Mothers Union meeting on Tuesday is a fun antiques road show style evening with guest Simon Webster offering valuation of small items, no grandfather clocks please. We start with a short service at 7.30pm. Visitors are very welcome. Churchyard Autumn blitz next Friday, November 24, from 2pm to 4pm will be the last of our monthly churchyard tidying sessions. We would love to have as much help as possible, armed with secateurs, long armed branch loppers, brooms, bags, lawn edge shears.

BARN DANCE: In the Caburn Pavilion, Ringmer FC this coming Tuesday, starting at 8pm sharp. It is the 300th barn dance since the group started in 1978. Entry £4 with live music and drinks at very reasonable prices in the club bar. No partner or experience necessary, just a sense of humour required. Phone 01273 814254 for more information.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter and St James Hospice Christmas cards are now on sale at Wednesday Coffee Break, between 10am and mid-day, in the Rogers Room at the village hall.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday November 8, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Pam Brook and Barrie Smith; 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; joint 3, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams, Deirdre Booth and Rosemary Land. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: This week sees the Ringmer Dramatic Society’s production of Waltz of the Toreadors by Jean Anouilh, adapted by Lucienne Hill, starting on Wednesday at 7.45pm, in the village hall, for four consecutive nights. The play has been critically acclaimed as ‘an extraordinary work; at the same time wildly comic and savagely cruel’. Tickets £8 online from www.ticketsource.co.uk /ringmerdramatic society or from Creature Comforts, The Pet Shop, or Ticket hotline Tel: 07753 317373.

LIGHTS OF LOVE: Our annual service, supporting St Peter and St James Hospice, will be held at St Mary’s on Saturday December 9 at 4pm. As usual, the lights on the Christmas tree in the churchyard will be switched on immediately prior to the service. If you would like to sponsor a light in memory of a loved one, forms for this purpose may be obtained from the church, Wednesday Coffee Break in the village hall, or from Thelma Saunders (01273 812822) or John Payne (01273 812501); these should be returned to Thelma by December 1. All are welcome at this service.