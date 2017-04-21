Rodmell and Southease

BUSY TIME: It’s a busy time of year for B&B’s. As usual many people have not booked ahead and I’ve had phone calls late at night for people looking for a room. Will they ever learn that they need to book in January or February for the summer months, especially as some B&Bs in the villages in East and West Sussex have given up due to retirement, downsizing etc so there are not so many for people walking the South Downs Way.

COFFEE MORNING: Before Easter, I was invited to a coffee morning in aid of a children’s charity at the lovely house of Louise up Mill Lane. It was a sunny day, and the hostess did us all proud with a lovely spread. The views from her garden are fabulous and we all thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you Louise.

PARISH ASSEMBLY: The annual Parish Assembly also took place on April 17. It was very well attended and went off well. MP Maria Caulfield gave us a talk and answered questions. Most of the questions as usual were about the C7 and Broadband.

EASTER SERVICES: Unfortunately, I did not make one service at our church over Easter, as I was just too busy coping with visitors. It was a good job the weather was fine for the Holy Communion Service at the top of Itford Hill at 6.30am on Easter Day. I’m sure the people who attended enjoyed their bacon butties and drinks at Southease Youth Hostel afterwards.

WALK: I walked with a friend to the Youth Hostel on Friday, and we enjoyed tea on the terrace in bright sunshine. If you have not visited the Youth Hostel yet, I can recommend it for lunch or tea, it’s very pleasant and has plenty of parking for those looking for somewhere different to go.

C7: I noticed that there is now a notice telling people that they cannot drive from the C7 and cross the railway line to get to the A26, as many people’s sat navs tell them. I also noticed that at Iford, there is now a low flying aircraft sign as there is an air runway nearby. Quite a few farmers now have their own planes and airstrips.

PLANT SALE: Adrian Orchard has asked me to let you know that Southease has its Plant Sale on May 1 at 2.30pm.

