Rodmell and Southease

BELOW: Are details taken from the Rodmell Village website. Those without computers may not know just what goes on in our village; hence I decided to put details in the Parish Pump.

ALLOTMENTS: The parish council has a number of allotments and some at Monk’s House. For further information, contact Derek Blackhall, Parish Clerk on rodmellparishclerk@btinternet.com or 07787 155506.

BOTANICAL ART CLASSES: Vicky Mappin, a Rodmell resident, is an established botanical painter and has a strong following throughout the country. As well as doing commissions, Vicky runs Botanical Painting Classes in Rodmell Village Hall. Contact her at vickymappin@hotmail.com

BOOK GROUP: The Rodmell Book Group meets on the fourth Monday of the month in the Abergavenny Arms, at 8pm. Mary Anne Francis organises the meetings, a list of books chosen for discussion can be found on the village website. Further info from maryannefrancis@hotmail.com.

COFFEE CLUB: Meets on the last Wednesday of each month, usually in the village hall from 11am to 12.30pm for coffee, cake and chat. The club is open to everyone. Refreshments are free of charge, but donations towards costs are welcomed.

CRICKET: The cricket club has 10 home fixtures this season. They play on a Sunday afternoon. The full fixtures list is on the Rodmell website. If you are interested in joining the team or volunteering to help with teas, ground maintenance etc contact club captain, Spencer Prosser (01273 471614 or prosser@tesco.net).

ST PETER’S CHURCH: Under the care of our Associate Vicar, the Rev Marcus Brown, continues to respond to the pastoral needs of villagers and visitors. Marcus can be contacted at marcusandjennyrodmell@gmail.com or 01273 473939.

VILLAGE HALL: Our village hall is run by a charitable trust. It can be hired at very reasonable rates by members of the community. It is regularly used for parish council meetings, horticultural shows, performances of our annual Rodmell Panto, the Coffee Club, classes and talks by visiting speakers and much more. It is equipped with a small newly fitted kitchen and toilet facilities. To find out about hiring Rodmell Village Hall, contact Carol Putnam (01273 474650).

EXERCISE CLASSES: Strength and Balance Exercise Classes are run by Kelly Bushell, a qualified instructor with Wave Leisure, every Monday in the village hall from 10.30am to 11.30am. The classes are especially designed to help improve strength, balance and confidence for older residents and for those recovering from injuries or an operation. The classes cost £2.50 per person. Contact Kelly at bushellkelly@googlemail.com or 07973441074.

WI: Rodmell and Southease WI is a small and friendly group, which meets every month in Rodmell Village Hall. This WI is just two years from its centenary and is among the oldest WI groups in the country. New village members are invited to join and help it continue as a thriving community group. Just come along to a meeting and introduce yourself. There is also a separate craft group that meets every second Tuesday of the month, open to all (not just WI members). For more details, contact Madeleine Harvey at wi@mjharvey.bbmax.co.uk

YOGA CLASSES: Run by Sara Warner are held on Mondays from 6.30pm to 8pm during term time in the village hall. The class is for all levels. Email Sara for further information on warner.sara.a@gmail.com

INFORMATION: Further information on all these activities is available on the village website: www.rodmell.net

VISITORS: At the moment, I’m preparing for the American invasion. Five friends of Pam Bray are coming to visit her, and despite my telling them they may be a bit cramped in No 2 Cottage they are determined to stay here, which is lovely for us. I’m hoping the weather will be welcoming.

NAKED BIKE RIDER: My naked bike rider who lives in Ashdown Forest, and does the Naked Bike Ride to Paris every year is coming with his son this year. If you’re wondering, they keep their clothes on until they get to the start in France. They have been coming every year for some years now. It’s lovely to have the same people stay year after year. Many stay for a week, just walking in this lovely area.

CREAM TEAS: We had the St George’s Day Cream Teas event in the village hall last Sunday, April 23, so I hope to give a write up about it in next week’s Parish Pump.

MONK’S HOUSE: Is now open and many visitors are coming to the village, so it’s very busy at weekends. The roadworks along the C7 have been frustrating people, but at least it’s slowing them down.

PLANT SALE: Don’t forget the Southease Plant Sale in May.

