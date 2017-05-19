Rodmell and Southease

SEEDLING SALE/SWAP: Don’t forget the Seedling Sale/Swap in the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. There is also a second-hand bookstall.

CRICKET: Rodmell Cricket Club is playing Brighton and Hove Crescent at Rodmell Sports Field at 2.30pm on Sunday. Several people have said to me come and join us and have some delicious tea and cakes, but unfortunately I now go to a jazz workshop at Ringmer on Sunday afternoons, having taken up singing again, so can’t get there, but I appreciate being asked.

VISITORS: I’ve recently had a lovely lady from Ireland staying for a week, who was on an art course in Lewes. We got along really well together and she really liked the village and its people. She also insisted on taking me to supper at our pub as a thank you because she had enjoyed staying here so much. We had a great evening. She is now painting in France. I do meet some lovely and interesting people by doing B&B.

PARISH PUMP: I think I’ve been writing the Parish Pump for at least 27 years now and many years ago, when technology took off and computers became the must have purchase, I said we were opening Pandora’s Box and letting all sorts of things loose. It appears from this week’s news about the cyber problem, where 200,000 people have been hit that I was dead right. As a very ordinary person, if I could see it, why couldn’t the powers that be see what damage could be done? We now have to live in a technical world, which in many ways is good, but there is also a lot of evil involved, especially with our children being let loose with technology. How we are going to solve the situation which, let’s face it, could get worse, heaven knows.

LEWES: I did not realise until I received a call from my optician that Specsavers are open on Sundays. As I was going into Lewes, I thought I may as well have a meander around the town, which is something I can’t always find time for. The area of Cliffe was very busy, and smelt delicious with all the various food wagons selling their wares and all sorts of aromas wafting in the coolish breeze. There were some good buys of flowers, fruit and vegetables in the area behind Laura Ashley, and on the whole I found it very interesting. It’s good to see Lewes so busy and so many people enjoying themselves.

MUSIC: I hear that the band that Lorna Melia is involved with will be playing at Iford’s Community Café in Iford Church on Saturday June 3. The music will be themed to suit most tastes and it should be an afternoon of entertainment plus delicious tea and cakes.

RAIN: The recent rain has been most welcome to our parched gardens and I’m sure the farmers feel happier now. The weeds will of course be coming up at a rate of knots so there will be much work to be done.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.