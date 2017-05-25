Rodmell and Southease

THANKS AGAIN: To the lovely lady who had read in the column that wool was needed for the Rodmell Knitters, who make cat and dog blankets for Raystede. She turned up early one morning with a smiley face and a bag of wool. It was a good start to the day.

JAZZ: Stella Frost, a long time reader of Parish Pump, phoned me about the Jazz Workshop at Ringmer that I now go to. I think I forgot to say that it is in the Scout Hut at Ringmer Green from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday afternoons. They are a great bunch of people. There are an amazing number of lady musicians and the occasional singer. It is mostly for musicians and people who understand the complexities of music, so I flounder occasionally, being at most times the only singer. They are all so kind to me and I was delighted when one male musician told me recently that I was ‘one of the gang’. The price for the session is £3, which includes refreshments. At the moment we are hall rehearsing like mad for a concert at Henfield in June, so it’s probably better if you come along after June 11th if you are interested.

ELECTIONS: Well, the elections are really causing a stir aren’t they? I personally don’t like the Lib Dems legalising cannabis. I agree with it being used for medical purposes, but I don’t like the thought of ‘pot heads’, as we used to call them, being behind the wheel of a car as they are probably as dangerous as those that drink and drive. In the 60s, I knew many who smoked weed (I never wanted to as I like to keep a clear head). I have had members of my family killed by drugs and drink drivers. Mrs May is upsetting many older people with her ideas on the care system. Having had to deal with the care of both of my parents and Mike over the past 27 years, it opens your eyes in many ways. Again, personally I don’t find it a bad thing to pay for my care when needed, when I’m gone and the properties are sold. Having seen my parents having the care of devoted people to make their lives easier (there have been a few blips) I can only hope that care homes will yet again start opening and be able to pay their staff better wages and give their clients good care, which all takes money. I suppose there will be those who will think we had better look after our parents or relatives ourselves now, if we want some inheritance. All I can say is money isn’t everything. My family have, for want of a better word, lost nearly all to enable them to be cared for properly and as an only child who has had to cope with it all, I’m pleased they received good care and hope in the future we all get the care we need. Obviously there will be problems for whatever party gets in, but caring for people is far more important than caring for money and possessions, and the money has to come from somewhere.

GUEST: I had a lady stay with me last week, whose uncle married my great aunt and who wanted to delve into family history. We have been writing to each other, but until last week, we had not met. She was an amazing 74 year old, who recently had gone on a motorbike tour of New Zealand and had built her own cottage of stone in Somerset. Being a daughter of a stonemason, she said she felt compelled to have a go. This was as well as coping with a brain tumour and other problems. Some people area amazing aren’t they? She had traced the Berkeley’s back to Edmund II, known as Ironside (989) whilst I had only got back to Roger de Berkeley III (1073). I now have to inform the other members of the family that we go back further than we thought.

GARDENING: Lots of gardening work to be done after the rain. The roses loved it and are a picture, as well as smelling diving along with the honeysuckle.

