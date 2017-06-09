Rodmell and Southease

OPEN GARDENS: Southease was very lucky to have such lovely weather for its Open Gardens Weekend and I hear it did very well. Yet again, I was not able to get to this event due to life being rather hectic, but I did manage to spend a pleasant hour at Iford Church on Saturday, enjoying lovely cake and coffee and listening to the band from Brighton and Hove, playing a selection of music to please all tastes. It was very busy along there, and the car park was full, so hopefully they made a good amount.

VILLAGE EVENTS: All the villages along the valley have many events going on all summer and I see from our Parish Magazine that Iford Annual Flower Show and Fun Dog Show will be taking place on Saturday July 15 at 2pm. Entrance £1 for adults, 20p for children. I see from our Parish Magazine that it was World Environment Day on June 5, did anyone inform Donald Trump?

HOLIDAYS: I feel so sorry for the people who have saved hard for their holidays abroad, only to find that some days are spent in airports, due to modern technology going wrong. Maybe all the walkers, cyclists and horse riders, who enjoy the simple pleasures of our own country, have got it right, especially as our weather has been so lovely.

CAMPERS: I had campers in our orchard this weekend, who had walked from Eastbourne and intended to walk on, but decided to stay and enjoy our pub and Lewes and the pleasures of the area, which they fell in love with. People are always telling me how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful place and I agree with them.

CHURCH NEWS: Christine Isitt has asked me to remind people that our church has started doing Celtic Services. There will be one on Sunday at 11am. All welcome.

CRICKET: Rodmell Cricket Club fixtures are: June 18 v Beeding and Bramber (2.30pm); June 22 T20 v Harvey’s (6pm).

SUNDAY QUILTERS: Rodmell Sunday Quilters meet on the fourth Sunday of the month in the village hall for four hours of quilting/sewing followed by Sunday lunch in the pub. Please contact Jayne Fenner (jaynefenner@aol.com) if you are interested.

DREADFUL EVENTS: With all the dreadful things that are happening in London and Manchester, it’s wonderful to see people of all races pulling together, to help each other. It’s strange that the word live is evil spelt backwards; we must all work to go forward to make a good future for future generations.

